Already disrupted by the deadly tornado of March 3, life in Wilson County got more complicated as both public school districts announced they would be closed next week.
And Friday, the Tennessee Department Health announced the state has 26 confirmed coronavirus cases, up from 18 on Thursday and nine on Wednesday. None of the cases are in Wilson County, but 19 of the cases are in Davidson and Williamson counties.
“Due to rapid and widespread concerns involving Coronavirus (COVID-19), it’s in the best interest of both Wilson County Schools & Lebanon Special School District to cancel all classes, activities and programs for the week of March 16-20. This decision comes as a result of consulting with state health services and local agencies,” read the announcement from WCS spokesman Bart Barker on Thursday.
In his announcement, LSSD Director Scott Benson wrote:
“Over the next week we will evaluate the status of the virus based on communication from the State and the Center for Disease Control to make decisions moving forward and will communicate by the end of the week if closures will be extended. We will also be working with our instructional team to finalize our contingency plan for learning should it be necessary to close longer than a week.”
This week was spring break for Wilson County schoolchildren, and because of the tornado, school was canceled March 4, 5 and 6. At this point, Barker said even with next week off, the district is “still within available days.” He said more guidance from the state Department of Education is expected.
Of greater concern right now is the impact of children and families caused by the extended break.
Anne Barger, the Family Resource Center supervisor at WCS among other duties, said the district is working to make sure children will get their backpack meals even though school will be out. Second Harvest Food Bank will be helping out at a few of the district’s 23 schools, while churches fill in the need at the rest.
“I know there’s going to be lots of different impacts,” Barger said. “But I know the community is as much as possible helping.”
While events and activities involving large gatherings of people are being canceled across the state and nation, it appears that as of Friday afternoon many local people were trying to carry on.
Jeff Pratt, associate pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church, with one of the largest congregations in the county, said Sunday morning services would go on with some modifications.
“We will not be doing greeting time and we will not be passing an offering plate,” he said.
However, the church is cancelling its Sunday evening services for the next two weeks. Those tend to draw more of the elderly, who are particularly at risk from the coronavirus.
“We have to be wise, wise in making sure we take precautions but also wise in that we don’t overreact,” he said.
Because of the danger to older residents, area nursing homes are limiting visitors and the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center is closed until Friday.
“In an effort to protect our vulnerable seniors from the coronavirus, the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center will be closed starting Friday, March 13 through March 20,” Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said on the center’s Facebook page.
At the other end of the age spectrum, at least two local daycare operators plan to remain open.
“We’re not closing,” said Jenny Baines, owner and director of Kids World Child Care 1 and 2. “We’re taking extra precautions as directed by the state.”
Kelsey Mears, owner of TOTally Kids, also said her daycare will not close.
“Actually, we’re completely full,” she said.
Baines said one problem she does have is in getting the cleaning supplies she uses. Her supplier told her it would not have more hand sanitizer until April. She said she’s fortunate that she has a supply of Lysol on hand, because that has disappeared from store shelves, along with toilet paper of all things.
“I do have concerns about it,” she said, “but I think some people are going overboard. I don’t want to hoard, I just want my kids to be safe.”
Also as of Friday afternoon, neither the Roxy Movie Theater or Pro Bowl West planned to close.
“We’re sanitizing everything multiple times,” said Pro Bowl co-owner Sarah Hawk. “Everybody’s rushing around wiping down tables between customers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.