Three fatalities have been confirmed in Wilson County resulting from a tornado that passed through the area early Tuesday morning.
County Mayor Randall Hutto, Sheriff Robert Bryan, WEMA Director Joey Cooper and State Rep. Clark Boyd held a press conference Tuesday morning at the WEMA Training Center to discuss the aftermath of the storms.
“We did have a tornado touch down; the path persisted across Wilson County just north of I-40,” Cooper said.
Initial power outages were estimated at 20,000, although Cooper said that number had expanded. Trees and power lines are down across the county, he said.
Cooper said the three fatalities were in the western part of the county. He described two as directly related to the tornado, with the other as a medical issue. No further information was given.
Cooper also stated that there were reports of people still missing, but that an exact number was not available. Fifteen people have been transported to medical centers with varying degrees of injury, Cooper said, and search efforts remain ongoing in the affected areas.
“Multiple subdivisions have been destroyed and/or damaged, and also businesses damaged or destroyed,” he said. “Fire crews and SAR crews are going through those areas trying to locate victims and anything posing a threat.”
Cooper said three emergency shelters had been opened: Victory Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet, and Jimmy Floyd Center and Highland Heights Church in Lebanon.
Cooper said state and federal disaster assistance would be requested.
Bryan added that his office had received multiple calls requesting welfare checks on loved ones, but that so far deputies had located most of those people.
Bryan said his office had received approximately 160 calls overnight. He said personnel would be on patrol in heavily damaged areas to prevent attempts at looting.
“We will be out in force overnight and for several days if we need to,” the sheriff said. “We’re going to have the personnel to be vigilant about that.”
Hutto said voting would take place today, but that polling sites would be closed at Lebanon High School, West Wilson Middle School and West Wilson Elementary School.
“You can vote anywhere else you want to in Wilson County today,” he said.
Wilson County Schools are also closed, with the mayor adding that next week’s scheduled spring break should provide additional time to assess damages.
Both Stoner Creek Elementary and West Wilson Middle School were directly impacted by the tornado and damaged.
Hutto said a state of emergency had been declared in Wilson County and that there was plenty of work to do, but praised the cooperation between both local and outside agencies.
“There was no problem with people jumping in,” the mayor said. “When they heard the call and the sirens, they called and said, ’10-8, we’re on board.’ ”
First responders have come from Rutherford, Williamson, Sumner, Macon, Smith and Trousdale counties, as well as other agencies to assist with relief efforts in Wilson County.
Anyone needing help is urged to contact authorities.
“These times give us a true meaning of what’s important in life,” Hutto added. “My hopes are three things: pray for the victims of this storm, pray for our first responders and find some way to help your fellow man who is in need right now.
“We will recover. We are strong.”
