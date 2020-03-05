The Mt. Juliet Police Department has identified the three victims killed during Tuesday’s tornado as county officials work to restore power lines and clean up damages.
James Eaton, 84, and Donna Eaton, 81, died inside their home on Catalpa Drive, while Brandy Barker, 38, of Lebanon, died while working security at a CEVA warehouse on Athletes Way North.
WEMA Director Joey Cooper said the Eatons were found dead in their bedroom after the tornado destroyed their home, and Barker died when a wall collapsed into the room she was sheltered in.
“We did end up transporting 23 total patients today, those having various injuries from minor to moderate,” Cooper said during a press conference Tuesday evening. “No one is reported missing at this time, and there’s no resources outstanding that have been requested. Search and rescue went to search and recovery — that has been completed at this time, so now we’ll be entering the recovery phase.”
Water systems have also been completely restored, but power outages continue to impact residents across the county.
“Currently, we still have power outages just a little bit over 12,000,” Cooper said. “Middle Tennessee Electric is working continuously to restore as many power facilities as they can.”
Workers are repairing the power lines around the clock, but Cooper estimated it would be days before all the outages are addressed. the MTEMC website indicated thousands of customers still without power Wednesday night.
“We have made preparations already for hospitals, nursing homes and things that cannot go without power for that long,” he said, noting that the outages are primarily in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet near the interstate. “The map I pulled up earlier was mainly completely across the Interstate 40 corridor in both cities, and then there was a couple spots up north in the Lakeview and north end of the county, but very few.”
The National Weather Service in Nashville reported Wednesday afternoon that it was one tornado that struck Middle Tennessee Tuesday morning.
“The path of this tornado stretched roughly 50.25 miles from beginning to end, starting in the John C. Tune area and ending 3.50 miles west of Gordonsville,” the agency said in a statement.
Earlier NWS reports described the tornado as an EF-3 with winds as high as 160 mph.
Law enforcement officials are continuing to monitor the situation and enforcing road closures in several areas affected by damage.
“We’re moving into a security type phase of all the damaged properties and areas,” Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said. “A few of these areas will be locked and shut down. Only the residents who live in that area will be allowed in them … the majority will just have a high police presence to keep watch over these damaged houses and keep people from going in and trying to steal things.”
As of Wednesday, major road closures in Mt. Juliet include include Golden Bear Gateway from Rutland to Interstate 40, Beckwith Road from E. Division St to Golden Bear Gateway, Athletes Way North and Volunteer Boulevard. Beckwith Road is expected to reopen by Friday.
Sgt. P.J. Hardy of the Lebanon Police Department said the main closures in Lebanon are on East Gate Boulevard from TN 109 to the industrial park and along South Hartmann Drive. He expects workers to finish repairing power lines on those roadways on Friday.
The area surrounding Peyton Road, Sparta Pike and Bluebird Road will also be under lockdown, while the area surrounding Melvin Road in Hermitage will have a particularly large police presence. Interstate 40 was shut down in both directions east of Hartmann Drive throughout Wednesday.
“Our people are running on adrenaline right now, so tomorrow and the next day is when we’re going to need some help,” Bryan said, noting that other counties have been sending emergency responders to assist. “We’ve reached out and got all that set up and ready to go for that. We’ll have to send some of our people home, get them rest and get them back.”
Community volunteers are also pitching in to help victims displaced in the wake of the storm.
“Today as we traveled, we saw hundreds of volunteers that scoped our grounds to help friends and neighbors,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said. “There are many more calling as we speak trying to help.”
The Mt. Juliet Police Department has a volunteer portal set up at mjpdnews.org/volunteer to help assign workers to volunteer zones, while the Lebanon Police Department began busing volunteers on Wednesday morning with check-ins at 9 a.m.
“We’re going to take it day by day,” Hardy said. “Wednesday and Thursday are pretty much locked in, and as we see how things progress we’ll determine what’s needed after that. We had four buses worth of people leave today, not counting people with larger equipment like chainsaws who used their personal vehicles.”
Officers have also partnered with food vendors to feed the volunteers between shifts, and insurance agents are making themselves more accessible because of the scope of the damage.
“If you need to meet with your insurance agents and you have not had a chance to do so yet, we’re encouraging insurance agencies to meet at Lebanon Home Depot in the parking lot, at Hermitage Home Depot and Mt. Juliet Lowe’s,” Hutto said. “Mt. Juliet tonight, for their subdivisions that are the most devastated, has placed a curfew of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.”
Local churches and hotels also provided shelter for victims the day after the tornado, and the county’s schools closed for the remainder of the week.
“We will continue to keep you informed throughout this week with as many updates as we can,” Hutto said. “Maybe the blessing of this — if this would have happened at midday today, the casualties would have been unlimited. When you think about industries that were affected and the schools that were affected. So as you settle in tonight I just ask you to count your blessings, look around at your home, hug your families. Tomorrow will be another day that you can help a neighbor. I ask you to go find them.”
