Town square parking lot nearly complete

The parking lot construction in the Lebanon downtown square is nearly finished. The paving is complete and landscaping began on Tuesday.
The construction started at the beginning of August and was expected to take two months.
Ryan Johnson, the owner of Main Street Landscape Company, said they are ahead of schedule.
"We were supposed to finish up by Oct. 4, but we're a little bit ahead of schedule so it's looking like Oct. 2 instead," Johnson said. "We need to finish the landscaping and then there's a bit of electrical work left and the striping that needs to be done, and paving the sidewalks."
Merchants will glad to see the work done.
Ramona Welch, the owner of Urban Mills in the square said business has slowed down since the construction began.
"We've still been busy, but we haven't been as busy as we normally are," Welch said. "A lot of people say they try to come in but couldn't find a parking space, so they give up."
She also said the construction is affecting her employees, who have to walk much farther to get to work now.
"Our employees normally would park in that parking lot, but they've had to park at the church on East Main Street for the time being and walk here," Welch said.
Kassie Rodgers, an employee at Poppie's Boutique on the square, has noticed a different issue.
"I'm not here enough to notice a difference in customers, but the construction has created a lot of dust in the store so we've had to clean a lot more than normal," Rodgers said. "Our store is right in front of the parking lot so we have to clean all the time to keep up with it."
Information from the city that was published in July said the project will change the flow of traffic along South Cumberland, entering the lot. The project is also improving pavement issues, which had led to potholes and standing water, and updating lighting and landscaping.
"We're excited to have a pretty new parking lot," Welch said. "Having a nicer place to park there will attract more foot traffic."
