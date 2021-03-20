A lot of yards around Lebanon are about to get new additions, after the city’s stormwater department hosted a free tree giveaway at Don Fox Park on Friday
Stormwater Coordinator Brian Chomicki said when the event opened at 9 a.m., there was a line of people waiting.
“We’re thrilled so many people are taking us up on our offer to plant some trees around the city,” Chomicki said.
Chomicki identified the key benefits that come from planting saplings. He said the roots create natural absorbers in the ground. “This increases surface water infiltration, and reduces flood water,” he said.
“Whenever we can plant trees in our community, there are so many additional benefits. Acorns, plums and seeds are edible by wildlife. They help the ground filter pollutants. Never mind the aesthetic appeal,” Chomicki added.
According to Chomicki, Lebanon has been doing this for several years. The program is run through the Tennessee Environmental Council. Basically the relationship works like this: Lebanon makes an annual contribution to the council, and in return receives hundreds of tree saplings to distribute.
For many of those who came out to get a tree, the saplings represent far more than a new yard plant. For families like the Murphys it was a growing experiment. Matt Murphy said, “We started a vegetable garden last year. Figured this was the next step up.”
Another Lebanon resident, Andrew Pulley planned to use the trees as a reminder for how far he’d come in the past year. Pulley moved to Lebanon after his home in Mt. Juliet was destroyed by the tornado. “It’s been a trying year for us.”
Pulley said he and his family would plant the trees and use them as a remembrance marker for when their world was so drastically shaken.
For Lisa Applegate, the saplings she was picking out weren’t for her, but for her grandkids. “I’m excited to be able to give them something they can watch grow for many years to come,” she said.
Meanwhile, Rebecca Damaree, was getting some trees to plant at her new home. “My husband and I just moved into a new neighborhood called the Villages at Hunters Point. We’re gonna plant it in our backyard,” Damaree said.
The giveaway would not be possible without the effort from the stormwater department. Beth Ehlert works as a paralegal for the city of Lebanon. “I’m really proud of Brian and the stormwater department for getting all these trees in the city,” Ehlert said.
The event was part of a larger statewide effort to plant 60,000 trees across Tennessee over the weekend. The Tennessee Environmental Council is a nonprofit that partners with the Tennessee Division of Forestry to make the event happen. Funders and additional agencies involved include the National Wildlife Federation, Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and the Tennessee Valley Authority among many others.
By their estimates, 4,000 volunteers active around the state will help plant those 60,000 trees.
Chomicki said that the city plans to do something in the fall specifically for tornado victims, whose yards were destroyed last March. “We’ll plan to use larger trees to give those homeowners a jump start on growth,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.