Mt. Juliet will officially have a full board of commissioners on Monday when Bill Trivett is sworn in to represent District 2.
The commission appointed Trivett on Jan. 11 to fill Mayor James Maness’ unexpired term through November 2022.
Trivett has lived in Mt. Juliet since 2013, serves as president for the Hickory Hills Homeowners Association and works as an operations, health and safety manager for several properties in the Nashville area.
“What’s really kind of brought me into all this was, as I worked through the board of Hickory Hills I also worked with the community,” he said, noting that Maness lives in the same neighborhood and law enforcement officials regularly attend the meetings. “It’s really kind of the camaraderie of Mt. Juliet and how they pull together when there’s a problem. That, to me, is what really kind of got me excited about what Mt. Juliet’s doing.”
Trivett was chosen from a pool of six candidates. He has not previously held public office but said his career experience should translate well to his new role. Public safety and growth management are among his top priorities.
“There’s been a lot of things that have been coming out when it comes to safety from the new fire house to some of the ambulance service they’re looking at,” he said. “With my background being in operations and health and safety, I’d like to be able to be not so much as a promoter, but someone that can be a subject matter expert that can help with that and understand what can be done in these areas and actually doing what’s right for the city.”
With Amazon further driving growth in Mt. Juliet, Trivett also wants to keep an eye on how homes, schools and businesses are developing as a result. He expressed support for larger companies investing in the city while also advocating for small business owners offering a range of services.
“We have to be continuously looking at different kinds of businesses,” he said. “If we say, ‘let’s open up a store, let’s open up five of them within a certain mile radius,’ that’s a waste of property, a waste of business development. So me personally, I think we need to look at all the businesses coming in … and remember that we are a voice for those small businesses.”
Trivett is also a proponent for stronger security measures in schools and has frequently appeared before the Wilson County Board of Education, but said he plans to refocus on the city government in his new role.
“If I feel that I’ve been an enhancement to the city, that’s when I’m going to decide if I’m going to run in 2022,” he said. “The biggest thing for me is if I’m not able to accomplish anything in two years or be a part of anything, let’s get somebody else in there.”
