The Tennessee Department of Corrections has 1,349 COVID-19 positive cases, out of 2,725 total tests, among staff and inmates at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Trousdale County, following a targeted testing event at the facility that began on April 28.
In a news release from CoreCivic, which runs the prison on a state contract, the company said there were 1,299 positive inmate tests and 50 staff who had tested positive.
“The health and safety of the individuals entrusted to our care and our staff is the top priority for CoreCivic,” said Keith Ivens, M.D., CoreCivic’s Chief Medical Officer. “This commitment is shared by our partners at the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC), and we have worked closely together with TDOC and state health officials to respond to this unprecedented situation appropriately, thoroughly and with care for the well-being of those entrusted to us and our communities.”
CoreCivic has launched a 24-hour COVID-19 information hotline for family members of incarcerated individuals. The hotline will operate 24/7 and be monitored by a live operator. The hotline can be reached at 615-263-3200.
