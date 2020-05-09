The Tennessee Department of Corrections confirmed this week that an inmate at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center had died after being diagnosed with coronavirus.
The department said that the 67-year-old man was an inmate at CoreCivic’s Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. The department said the inmate, identified as Ronnie Johnson, was taken to the hospital on April 25, tested positive there and died Monday.
Johnson was convicted of aggravated rape in 1982 and served 34 years before being paroled in 2016. He returned to prison in 2018 after violating the terms of his parole. His exact cause of death is awaiting a determination from the medical examiner.
“We are deeply saddened to report that an inmate who had been hospitalized from our Trousdale Turner Correctional Center passed away Monday, May 4. The individual had been transported to a nearby hospital nine days prior to his death (April 25) for medical review and reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 while hospitalized. The cause of death is pending at this time, and an autopsy has been requested,” said Ryan Gustin, public affairs manager for CoreCivic, in a statement.
“We had been in close contact with our government partner, the Tennessee Department of Correction, about the health of the inmate and immediately notified them of the individual’s passing. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to this individual’s loved ones.”
CoreCivic had reported last week that just two of the inmates who tested positive at the prison showed symptoms and were both hospitalized. TDOC confirmed last week 1,349 COVID-19 positive cases out of 2,725 total tests last week among staff and inmates at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, following a targeted testing event at the facility that began on April 28.
A CoreCivic press release stated there were 1,299 positive inmate tests and 50 staff who had tested positive.
“The health and safety of the individuals entrusted to our care and our staff is the top priority for CoreCivic,” said Keith Ivens, M.D., CoreCivic’s Chief Medical Officer. “This commitment is shared by our partners at the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC), and we have worked closely together with TDOC and state health officials to respond to this unprecedented situation appropriately, thoroughly and with care for the well-being of those entrusted to us and our communities.”
Effective immediately, CoreCivic will launch a 24-hour COVID-19 information hotline for family members of incarcerated individuals. The hotline will operate 24/7 and be monitored by a live operator. The hotline can be reached at 615-263-3200.
Families of inmates have not been entirely convinced, with several speaking with The Vidette and other media outlets over the weekend.
“My son is an inmate at Trousdale Turner. The prison is lying to the media. They did not take any precautionary methods to prevent the spread of the virus nor have they taken any methods to treat the infected,” one person who asked not to be identified said via email to The Vidette.
Other reports said the CoreCivic hotline was not providing information to families on their medical status. When asked about this, Public Affairs Director Amanda Gilchrist said, “Due to medical privacy laws (HIPAA), we are not permitted to discuss medical information such as confirm a diagnosis, virus test results and other information related to a person’s treatment/health status. Only the inmate can reveal his status.
“In addition, government partner policy prohibits the hotline operators from disclosing cohort/quarantine information and confirmation of location a particular inmate is incarcerated.”
TDOC and TDH analysis of the test results stated that 98% of those who tested positive at Trousdale Turner were asymptomatic.
TDOC was working with its healthcare services provider and contract prison provider, Centurion Managed Care, and CoreCivic to begin COVID-19 testing this week of all staff and inmates at 10 other correctional facilities in the state.
“Knowing the extent of the virus’s spread within our correctional facilities is critical as incarcerated individuals remain one of the most vulnerable populations during this pandemic,” said Gov. Bill Lee in a statement. “Thanks to our increased capacity, we’ll test all inmates and staff statewide in order to take appropriate actions to safeguard the health of these vulnerable individuals.”
