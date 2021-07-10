Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.