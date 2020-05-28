Melody Turner, school nutrition director for Wilson County Schools, has been selected as Tennessee’s School Nutrition Director of the Year, according to a WCS news release.
She was set to be honored at the Tennessee School Nutrition Association’s Annual Conference in June and SNA’s Annual National Conference in July. Unfortunately, both conferences have been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Tennessee School Nutrition Association has announced state award winners, recognizing an exceptional school nutrition employee, manager and director. While the nomination process began before COVID-19 school closures, Tennessee SNA recognizes the widespread efforts of school nutrition professionals across the state, working on the front lines to ensure needy students have access to healthy meals during the pandemic.
“School nutrition professionals have always played such an important role in student success, providing nutritious meals to fuel their busy days and a warm, welcoming cafeteria environment,” said Vonda Bradford, TSNA president, in the release. “But in the midst of COVID-19 school closures, these women and men have willingly taken on the role of front line heroes. The dedication and passion of these award winners is a testament to the work being done by school nutrition professionals across our state.”
“It is a great honor to be named director of the year for the Tennessee School Nutrition Association,” said Turner. “There are so many deserving directors across the state, so I am proud to be chosen. I work with such an amazing group of managers, ladies and men out in the cafeterias — without them this would not be possible. A special thanks to my office staff, supervisors and maintenance men for all they do, day in and day out — they are the best of the best. No one knows the work that goes on in the background to make a department of this size come together and run like a well-oiled machine. We are definitely a team and I dedicate this honor to them.”
