A local primary and a proposed sales tax hike are possible factors driving a large increase in early voting this year compared with 2016, the last presidential election year.
“We’ve had a good turnout, way ahead of where were were in 2016,” said Phillip Warren, Wilson County administrator of elections. “The Republican county primary and the sales tax referendum would be reasons to see an increase.”
As of the end of Tuesday, 2,484 Republicans and 1,143 Democrats had cast ballots. That compares to 2,068 and 655, respectively, four years ago.
The large slate of candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination may be contributing to the uptick in blue voters, Warren said.
On the local Republican ballot are three contested races.
For the District 17 seat on the Wilson County Commission, appointed incumbent Joe Ali is being challenged by James “Rusty” Keith.
For 15th Judicial District Division II circuit court judge, there is a three-way race between Lebanon attorney Shawn McBrien, Smith County General Sessions Judge Michael Collins and Carthage-based 15th Judicial District assistant district attorney Javin Cripps.
And incumbent Wilson County Property Assessor Stephen Goodall is opposed by retired state property appraisal specialist Charles Leeman.
Also on the ballot is a proposal to raise the sales tax in Wilson County from 9.25% to 9.75%, the maximum allowed by the state. The additional revenue would provide Wilson County Schools with an estimated $5.2 million, which would be dedicated to teacher salaries.
Donna Wright, director of the Wilson County Schools, has said the money is critical to keeping pay competitive with surrounding districts.
Other entities that would see more money are Lebanon Special School District, $910,000; city of Lebanon, $2.8 million; city of Mt. Juliet, $2.3 million; and Watertown, $44,000.
Early voting comes to an end Tuesday, and Warren said there have been absolutely no problems.
“We’ve got the best poll workers in Tennessee, may in the country,” Warren said. “It’s amazing what they do. The commitment is great.”
One such worker is Margaret Garrett, who said the first thing she and her fellow workers bring to the polls “is a smile.”
Five days left
Registered voters will have a choice of three ballots at the polling places.
One ballot is only the Wilson County sales tax referendum, which will decide if the tax is raised from 9.25% to 9.75%.
Those who wish to vote in the Republican primary will have the sales tax question, a presidential preference question that has President Donald Trump, Joe Walsh and Bill Weld on it. Walsh as dropped out of the race. They will also have local races, such as the 15th Judicial District Division II circuit court judge.
Those who wish to vote in the Democratic primary will only the presidential preference question and the sales tax question.
Early voting locations are
• Wilson County Election Commission, 203 E. Main St., Lebanon
• Mt. Juliet Community Center, 1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway, Mt. Juliet
• Gladeville Community Center, 95 McCrary Road, Lebanon
• Lighthouse Church, 6141 Saundersville Road, Mt. Juliet
• Watertown Community Center, 830 Sparta Pike, Watertown
• Statesville WEMA Station, 7239 Greenvale Road, Watertown (only Feb. 24-25)
Early voting locations are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.