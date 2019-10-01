The Tennessee Valley Authority announced in a news release a volunteer opportunity for people interested in issues around TVA's management of the Gallatin Fossil Plant. Applications for the new Community Action Group will be accepted through Oct. 16.
TVA hosted an open house at the Gallatin Civic Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24, as a kickoff to the process of finding community members who want to proactively engage with TVA and the public on an ongoing basis.
"Public open houses like this are going on all around our service area as a way to get out into the public (and) be more available," TVA spokesman Scott Brooks said in the release. "We noticed over the last year or two that there's as much misinformation as there are actual facts about our coal combustion residual activities. Creating this Community Action Group is part of our commitment to the safety of workers and residents in Gallatin and the surrounding area."
TVA is creating these groups at other locations where coal ash is stored, including the Kingston and Bull Run Fossil Plants.
TVA identified the "core responsibilities" of this volunteer group as the following:
• Identify community concerns and share them with TVA.
• Have "a constructive and impartial dialogue" in the community.
• Share TVA information addressing the concerns and provide information about ongoing activities at the Gallatin plant.
The applicants will be vetted and selected by a third party rather than TVA to ensure diversity and to gather residents committed to being actively engaged.
Those active in the community, 18 years or older, a full-time resident of Gallatin or a neighbor of the Gallatin Fossil Plant, can learn more about the committee by visiting https://mpf.com/tvacommittees, emailing tvainfo@tva.org or calling 865-632-2911.
