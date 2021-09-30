NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A federal utility is requiring its workers to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 22.
Tennessee Valley Authority spokesperson Jim Hopson says the nation’s largest public utility is working on developing the processes and procedures to implement the new requirement, including a secure system for employees to document their vaccination status.
Hopson says the requirement comes amid President Joe Biden’s order requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for federal employees.
The Tennessee Valley Authority has about 10,000 employees.
The utility was created in 1933 under the New Deal to provide electricity, flood control and economic development in Tennessee and parts of six surrounding states. Its customers include some businesses and local power distributors serving 10 million people.
