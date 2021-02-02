A man and a child were killed in a two-car collision Saturday on Leeville Pike, according to the Lebanon Police Department.
The head-on crash occurred about 3:40 p.m. near Dorchester Drive. A vehicle driven by an adult male and with three juvenile passengers collided with a car driven by a female adult. The male driver and one juvenile were killed. All others were taken to hospitals for treatment.
LPD spokesman Sgt. PJ Hardy said police were not releasing the names of those involved “at this time.”
The road was closed for several hours and the crash is still under investigation.
