BROWNSVILLE — Two people have died in a small plane crash in rural West Tennessee, authorities said.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash of a Piper P28R airplane in Brownsville, the agency said.
The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said two people were killed in the crash, which took place Tuesday. The wreckage was found Wednesday.
WMC-TV reported that the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Aviation Unit helped search for the plane by air and spotted the wreckage in a flooded area.
A photo posted on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page shows wreckage in a wooded area, near some water.
The highway patrol said crews on the ground recovered the bodies of the pilot and a passenger.
