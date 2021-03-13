The United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland recently celebrated with employees from local Publix stores for their corporate and associate generosity. A longstanding partner, Publix employees help fight for income stability, educational resources and health, while also helping those less fortunate in our own hometowns.
“Publix has truly been a wonderful partner to our local United Way and needless to say, we’re excited to be able to say thank you for their generosity that helps so many local people,” said UWWUC President John McMillin. “At the same time, we also want to thank our communities for shopping with their local Publix stores. Publix stores and associates also raise funds and materials for other nonprofits and concerns, so we are especially grateful for all them in our communities.”
Submitted to the Democrat
