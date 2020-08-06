Unofficial but complete results from Tuesday’s election has Wilson County Schools board Chairman Larry Tomlinson holding onto his seat, while incumbents Wayne McNeese and Chad Karl appear to have been defeated.
Here are results of competitive local and statewide races:
WCS school board, zone 1
Wayne McNeese – 927
Carrie Hartzog Pfeiffer – 1,387
Mitch Rollins – 297
Lauren Smith – 895
WCS school board, zone 3
Don R. Weathers – 1,843
Jonathan A. White – 2,318
WCS school board, zone 5
Glenn Denton – 966
Larry Tomlinson – 1,304
WCS school board, zone 7
Jamie Diane Farough – 1,587
Chad Karl – 1,212
Phillip Murphy – 976
Lebanon Special School District board
Joel Thatcher – 2,660
James (Jay) White – 2,437
Circuit Court Judge Division II
Michael Collins – 15,299
Branden Bellar – 8,513
Republican nomination for U.S. Senate
Bill Hagerty – 8,226 (Wilson County), 294,868 (statewide)
Manny Sethi – 8,289 (Wilson County), 234,423 (statewide)
Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate
Marquita Bradshaw – 2,003 (Wilson County), 75,397 (statewide)
Robin Kimbrough – 1,564 (Wilson County), 59,763 (statewide)
James Mackler – 1,580 (Wilson County) , 55,875 (statewide)
