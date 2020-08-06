Unofficial but complete results from Tuesday’s election has Wilson County Schools board Chairman Larry Tomlinson holding onto his seat, while incumbents Wayne McNeese and Chad Karl appear to have been defeated.

Here are results of competitive local and statewide races:

WCS school board, zone 1

Wayne McNeese – 927

Carrie Hartzog Pfeiffer – 1,387

Mitch Rollins – 297

Lauren Smith – 895

WCS school board, zone 3

Don R. Weathers – 1,843

Jonathan A. White – 2,318

WCS school board, zone 5

Glenn Denton – 966

Larry Tomlinson – 1,304

WCS school board, zone 7

Jamie Diane Farough – 1,587

Chad Karl – 1,212

Phillip Murphy – 976

Lebanon Special School District board

Joel Thatcher – 2,660

James (Jay) White – 2,437

Circuit Court Judge Division II

Michael Collins – 15,299

Branden Bellar – 8,513

Republican nomination for U.S. Senate

Bill Hagerty – 8,226 (Wilson County), 294,868 (statewide)

Manny Sethi – 8,289 (Wilson County), 234,423 (statewide)

Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate

Marquita Bradshaw – 2,003 (Wilson County), 75,397 (statewide)

Robin Kimbrough – 1,564 (Wilson County), 59,763 (statewide)

James Mackler – 1,580 (Wilson County) , 55,875 (statewide)

