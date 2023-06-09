A new report attempts to tally the staggering economic costs of child abuse and neglect in Tennessee, where an estimated one in eight children will have been found to suffer abuse or neglect by the time they reach the age of 18.

Child abuse costs the state between $3 billion and $5 billion each year, a tab picked up in large part by Tennessee taxpayers who foot the bill in increased healthcare costs, special education services, child welfare, juvenile justice and other publicly funded programs for survivors, the report from the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee and the Tennessee Second Look Commission said.

