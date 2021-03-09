NASHVILLE — More than 1 million Tennesseans are becoming eligible Monday for the COVID-19 vaccine after the Department of Health announced it was expecting a large supply of the immunizations.
The new eligibility applies to people 16 and older who have high-risk health conditions — including cancer, hypertension, obesity and pregnancy. Caregivers and household residents of medically fragile children will also be able to receive the vaccine.
Tennesseans should check with their counties to learn more about eligibility and registration. Some counties can move at different paces for eligibility.
Shelby County, which includes Memphis, and Nashville have announced they will be entering the phase starting Monday. Both have caught up with the state in age-based eligibility by starting to inoculate people 65 and older.
