Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital has been offering elective surgeries again for roughly a month, and staff says there have been no issues with bed space or resources despite COVID-19.
Associate Chief Medical Officer Adam Huggins credits part of that success to ongoing community blood drives hosted by Blood Assurance.
“We started those related to COVID-19 because there was a concern people would not turn out, and we wanted to make sure blood banks in the region were well stocked,” he said. “We’ve been fortunate that ours have not dropped to a critical level. A lot of this was a precaution, but because it’s been successful we’ve seen continued safe and high quality care, and not had to turn people away.”
Blood Assurance has been holding its standard blood drives by appointment this month, but the organization is also working with hospitals to collect convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients.
Those appointments are scheduled separately from the blood drives as part of a potential FDA treatment for the virus, and interested donors can visit https://www.bloodas surance.org/covidplasma.
“We usually have a good turnout,” local Blood Assurance team leader Shawne Bond said. “It helps patients with surgeries or traumas to have blood available … it’s slower in the summertime, not only because people are concerned about COVID-19 but because in the summer months you have people on vacation that aren’t able to come out.”
However, the organization has been able keep pace with one donor every 15 minutes. That allows time for workers to clean and disinfect, and also helps donors follow social distancing recommendations.
“The first time I ever donated blood was in college, and the next day the tornado hit Nashville and my hometown.” donor Daryn Engstrom said. “The blood we donated got sent there immediately to help people in need. I guess it feels good, but I don’t see it as that big of a deal. Your body makes more blood, and there are always people who need help.”
Since then, Engstrom has made donating blood a habit. Organizations like Blood Assurance and the American Red Cross allow people to donate every eight weeks.
“I’ve donated blood before with the Red Cross, but this is my first time with Blood Assurance,” donor Joel Burnley said. “I started because years ago, we had a blood drive at work. My blood type is O positive, which is the most common. It just helps people to give blood, and it’s always nice to help people.”
Blood Assurance’s next community blood drive is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 24 and 25 at the Bridge Fellowship, 5066 Lebanon Road, in Lebanon.
