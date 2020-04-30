In May, Vanderbilt LifeFlight will place an ambulance at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital to help serve non-emergency patients discharged from the hospital and for non-emergency or emergency transfers from VWCH to Nashville area hospitals.
The move will help support the ambulance services of Wilson County Emergency Management Agency so they will have more availability to respond to emergency calls, according to a news release from Vanderbilt LifeFlight.
Initially, one LifeFlight ambulance will be available at the hospital on a 24/7 basis. Ten full-time employees (five paramedics and five advanced emergency medical technicians) are currently being recruited, and a new ambulance has been purchased.
In all, Vanderbilt University Medical Center will invest almost $1 million opening the new ambulance base.
“We’re excited to add this component to our ground fleet,” said Michael Wallace, director of LifeFlight’s Ground EMS, Emergency Communications and Event Medicine divisions. “In addition to the ground ambulance and personnel, our communications team will work with hospital staff in scheduling the discharges, dispatching those calls and managing the volume and movement of our ambulances in that area.”
“We welcome the support that Vanderbilt LifeFlight can provide with the transport of patients from Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital,” said Brian Newberry, EMS Chief with WEMA. “This allows more WEMA ambulances to remain in service for emergency 911 calls within the county.”
LifeFlight has already been sending ambulances from Nashville to assist on an as-needed basis. Currently, LifeFlight staffs anywhere from three to five advanced life support ambulances (advanced emergency medical technician and a paramedic) and two critical care units (advanced emergency medical technician, critical care paramedic and a critical care nurse) based at VUMC to help streamline the discharge transport of patients as well as facilitate inbound high acuity transports from hospitals across Tennessee and surrounding states.
Since 1984, Vanderbilt LifeFlight, accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Trauma Systems (CAMTS), has flown more than 42,000 patients. LifeFlight transports to any medically appropriate hospital and has immediate access to the region’s only Level I Trauma Center, Burn Center and Children’s Hospital, all at VUMC.
Vanderbilt LifeFlight, in partnership with Air Methods, provides hospital-based emergency air medical transport services throughout Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with remote helicopter bases located in the Tennessee communities of Gallatin, Tullahoma, Clarksville, Murfreesboro, Mt. Pleasant, Cookeville, Paris and Humboldt. LifeFlight also operates an airplane base at Nashville International Airport and has 14 ground ambulances as well as an Event Medicine Division.
Submitted to the Democrat
