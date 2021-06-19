Vanderbilt LifeFlight medical teams and Wilson Emergency Management Agency will be providing medical coverage for this weekend’s NASCAR races at the Nashville Superspeedway.
About 55 EMS providers from Vanderbilt and 18 from WEMA will be at the event each day. Vanderbilt LifeFlight is the event’s official Emergency Medical Services and medical provider.
WEMA will be providing emergency medical first response and ambulance transport outside the track and campground areas, while Vanderbilt will provide EMS coverage inside the track area, including the infield and grandstand area.
A helicopter, four ambulances, four physicians, one nurse practitioner and many other medical providers will work the event for Vanderbilt. WEMA will have three ambulances, a fire truck, and three medical/fire UTVs onsite. A mobile emergency communications center will be staffed by WEMA and Vanderbilt LifeFlight personnel to coordinate and ensure a prompt multi-agency response.
“It’s impressive to see such a diverse group of individuals come together at the Nashville Superspeedway to work as a unified team in the delivery of exceptional care,” said Michael Wallace, director of ground, event medicine and emergency communications for Vanderbilt LifeFlight.
COVID-19 protocols will remain in place, including fans who are not vaccinated being encouraged to wear facemasks. Also, enhanced cleaning procedures will be in place in high-traffic areas, including concessions and restrooms. And coolers will not be permitted in the grandstand, reducing the need to search them as part of the admission process.
Vanderbilt Corporate Health and Wellness will be onsite offering the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine for anyone who wants to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Heat-related illness is the No. 1 concern of the LifeFlight Event Medicine team, with spectators spending time in the heat and sun.
“Victims of heat exhaustion should know when to call it quits for the day,” said Dr. Jared McKinney, associate professor of Emergency Medicine and medical director for the Event Medicine division of LifeFlight. “If you are feeling light-headed or dizzy or experience headache, nausea, vomiting or other concerning symptoms, please ask for assistance to get to the first-aid tent or ask for evaluation from one of our medics.”
Alcohol can intensify the consequences of exposure to the heat and worsen dehydration, which can lead to impaired judgment and lack of recognition of the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion. Further, it can interfere with the body’s ability to sweat, which is a natural cooling mechanism.
The first step toward treating heat-related illness is to cool the body and infuse appropriate fluids for re-hydration, which means alcohol should not be consumed in lieu of water or electrolyte-replacing sports drinks.
“We want NASCAR fans to enjoy the Nashville Superspeedway and have a great time but be careful when it comes to alcohol consumption and do it in moderation,” McKinney said.
As a preventive measure, people should drink water even if they don’t feel thirsty. By the time you feel thirsty, you are often already dehydrated.
Log In
