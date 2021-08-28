After three-quarters of a century, a Lebanon WWII veteran’s remains were identified and brought back home. To honor Capt. Edward “Glenn” Walker’s return, the Wilson County Veterans Museum is hosting an event today showcasing his legacy with a new display to add to the collection.
Walker was killed at the Battle of Tarawa, a bloody affair, which might explain the mistake.
Many Marines were obliterated beyond recognition as they stormed the beach.
Following burial, which often happened where they fell, records were sparse and with such few survivors and their spotty recollections of a combat zone, it’s likely other misidentifications happened.
Lane Martin, one of Walker’s nephews, said that the reason that military personnel were given two dog tags was so that one might be left with the remains and the other taken to record the casualty.
Martin showed both of Walker’s dog tags on Thursday in preparation for the open house today, so that didn’t happen with his uncle.
The identity of the remains that were mistaken for Walker were deterred from Wilson Memorial Gardens last month.
Its pristine interior condition surprised family members in attendance after having been underground all these years. Due to the preserved condition, the hermetically sealed casket identifying marks of its manufacturer were still legible.
It is nearly 7-feet long, made of seamless steel and is part of the display at the museum.
The event will take place from 2-4 p.m. today at the museum.
The items honoring Walker will join the collection of treasured pieces that mark Wilson County’s long and storied history of military service and sacrifice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.