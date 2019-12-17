The crowd slowly gathered around the tent in the parking lot of the Mt. Juliet Middle School while volunteers handed out candles at the table beside it. Friends of the family of Rowan Frensley, the 7-year-old boy killed after the Mt. Juliet Christmas parade Saturday, hugged each other as they wiped away tears.
The vigil for Rowan, a first-grade student at W.A. Wright Elementary School in Mt. Juliet, was held Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. in front of the school. Brandi Sprague, a den leader with Rowan's Boy Scout troop, Cub Scout Pack 912, walked around the crowd pinning blue ribbons on the lapels of the spectators.
"Rowan was in our den, he was one of our leaders," said Sprague. "I always picked on him because he had a cute little cowlick. He is going to be greatly missed."
Den leader for Cub Scout Pack 912, Robert Fry, said the Frensleys have been part of his organization for years because of Rowan's older brother, Hudson. He said Rowan really stood out as a leader and showed great potential in the Boy Scouts.
"Jana started working with the Tigers and then with the Lions and Art's always been there to help us," said Fry of Rowan's parents, Jana and Art Frensley. "We used their shop to build derby cars. We even used their shop to build the float."
Art and Jana Frensley were not present at the vigil. Neighbors and friends praised the family for how involved both parents were with their son's activities. Tammie Brittain, a neighbor and friend of the Frensleys, began a Go Fund Me page for the family to help pay for hospital bills and the funeral. She said she set the cap at $2,000 but by 4 p.m. Sunday, the amount on the page had already surpassed that amount by $45,500.
"Oh my God, this kid had the biggest heart, his smile could light up a room," said Brittain. "Everyone is saying I raised all this money, but I didn't, this community did. Mt. Juliet is truly amazing, the support they have shown and the love.
I've got good friends, I've got a tribe."
The Tennessee Highway Patrol report states that Rowan was on a float trailer being pulled by a truck driven by Art Frensley. As the trailer was pulling into the lot at the end of the parade, the boy fell off the trailer and was struck by the trailer tires. He was then transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. THP Lt. Charlie Caplinger said no charges are expected to be filed.
Sprague said Rowan did not fall off the trailer, but was walking along side of it.
"I came around the corner after," said Sprague. "I know there are speculations going around that he was pushed off, kicked off, none of that is true. He was walking side by side and one of the police officers said it was just a freak accident that he was pulled under the trailer and was run over."
Anyone wanting to donate to the Frensley's can do so through the Go Fund Me page under search words "Remembering Rowan Ace" at www.gofundme.com. Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet will be handling the funeral arrangements.
