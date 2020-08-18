Vintage Station North, a 220-unit development near Mt. Juliet’s train station, is expected to wrap by May 2021 — and the first building could be leasing as soon as October.
City officials envision the apartments as the backbone of a transit-oriented town square development, with residents able to ride WeGo Public Transit into Nashville for work while living in Mt. Juliet.
“These are all considered luxury-grade, and we’re looking at about 192 apartments or flats, 28 townhouses and 27 commercial spaces,” project developer Brian Heuser said during an economic development meeting with the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce on Friday. “Our townhouses are going to go from about $1,900 to about $2,100, $2,200 a month. Our regular units … will rent from about $1,450 up to about $1,900 a month.”
Amenities include a gym, pool and event space with on-site catering, along with convenient access to on-site businesses. Heuser said a local coffee shop is working through the final stages to move into one of those commercial spaces.
“The average size of these offices is about 150-160 square feet,” Heuser said. “We think that these spaces are going to have a premium demand to them because they can walk right out, they can get something at this, this is going to be a really high tier coffee and food vendor here, sit at the coworking spaces, go out to the pool area to have meetings, come out here to this patio area to have meetings, pick up their mail and have packages delivered.”
Leasing those commercial spaces costs $850 to $1,000 per month based on the length of the term, according to the rate schedule as of Friday. There are three, six, nine and 12-month options.
“One of the things we really wanted to do is we wanted these to be as flexible as possible, because this is the first kind of project of its type,” Heuser said. “Also because there’s a lot of demand in the area, particularly after the tornados, to rebuild.”
The developers are predicting a cross-section of people as their main demographics, including early-career individuals and retirees.
“Whenever you mention the word multi-family homes or apartments, the first thing that usually comes to mind is ‘absolutely not until you build a school,’ ” Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hinesley said. “Or the impact of the children is going to just overwhelm us … this isn’t being designed particularly for the young families and small children.”
Traci Pope, the director of community relations for Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, said the development would be a good fit for expanding local businesses.
“As a hospital, we became Vanderbilt last year and we are recruiting and starting many services,” she said. “If this facility were to have been open we could absolutely have absolutely put a family in it yesterday, as we have providers, physicians moving to the area and want to get to know that area. And they would love to rent first, and just sort of see or have something temporary until they know where they want to establish their home.”
Capping off the project are plans for signage near the city’s clock tower, which Heuser said should boost with the square’s visual appeal.
“I’m really excited for what this is going to look like,” Heuser said. “I think that as a centering point for the city … I think it’s going to be a game-changer for the area.”
