Thanks to combined efforts from area small businesses and local volunteers, entryways into Lebanon and other main corridors got major facelifts over the weekend.
Organized by Mayor Rick Bell and his administration as part of a campaign platform to beautify the city, the Let Lebanon Shine Community Clean Up Day featured three main components. The volunteer crews set out from city hall to tackle litter, decongest debris from waterways and to plant trees.
Bell said the city identified several key thoroughfares to approach first but wanted to make sure every ward in the city was represented, so crews were dispatched accordingly.
Along the median in front of Home Depot and Wilson County Chevrolet on South Hartmann Drive, Ryan Johnson, owner of Main Street Landscaping Company, and his crew were planting trees such as wintergreens, boxwoods, and day lillies and other flowers.
Johnson said that as a Lebanon business owner, it would be a source of pride to know that when people drive into the city, that they were looking upon his handiwork.
A little farther north, more volunteers were planting trees alongside Hartmann Drive where it converges into two lanes north of Baddour Parkway. The trees along this stretch were donated by Thiele Lawn Care, Inc., another Lebanon-based company that offered volunteers for the event in addition to the donated trees.
The trees included crepe myrtles and emerald green giant arborvitae. Thiele said trees like these take 5 to 10 years to reach maturity but that when they do reach that stage, some of them will be nearly 20 feet high.
Thiele said that the trees at full height can pose potential hazards for power lines and visibility, so they would require maintenance, but for now the addition is a lot more aesthetically pleasing.
Thiele added that he thinks projects like this really help Lebanon, and that if the city could do something similar a couple times a year, the results would speak for themselves.
It was hardly just landscaping companies donating equipment and plants. Most of the groups involved were volunteers from local organizations like Noon Rotary or the Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce. There were even local student groups from grade school ages to college-aged graduates.
One such individual, Alicia Butler, an international graduate student at Cumberland University said that since she came to Lebanon to first go to school, that it has felt like a second home. She said to be able to participate in any activity with the goal of enhancing Lebanon felt like a worthwhile endeavor.
Butler wasn’t just on a mission to clean up Lebanon on Saturday though. She was serving two roles, one as a volunteer and the other as a reconnaissance post.
Butler saw an opportunity this weekend that could significantly help incoming freshman at Cumberland University offset the their high tuition costs. Through a program that offers free tuition, contingent upon GPA requirements and community service commitments, Butler sees a lot of promise in offering those students a chance similar to the one this weekend.
Butler said she was using city-wide clean up day as an exploratory opportunity to learn about the kind of community service programs available for those freshmen and sophomores. Butler and a couple of her fellow de-litterers were working across the street from where the Thiele Lawn Care crew was planting trees. While they admitted that picking up old beer cans and discarded plastics might not be as glamorous as planting trees, it was still a critical element to the city wide clean up.
For one of those colleagues, Debbie Radish-Respess said it was her first time assisting with a community clean up like this. “I’m just super excited to be a part of it.”
City follows through
These kinds of services had become a staple of Bell’s campaign stumps. The mayor said that when we first began campaigning city wide, he was spending a lot of time walking around Lebanon. What he saw made him want to emphasize beautifying Lebanon not just as part of his first 100 days, but rather to promote a change in mentality and get people taking stock in their town.
Bell said that he was especially pleased with the turnout from so many of the city’s workers. Police helped keep the landscaping groups planting flowers in the medians on high traffic safe by directing that traffic around the crews safely.
Additionally, public works employees were on hand to assist with any dangerous items the volunteers might encounter during the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.