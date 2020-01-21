The warehouse of Joseph’s Storehouse Food Ministry bustled Monday with volunteers either packing boxes with food or breaking them down to recycle. The volunteers are preparing for another food giveaway set for Thursday and Saturday.
Willene Diebold is a volunteer who processes all new people to the ministry there to collect food. She said there is a strict regimen they have to adhere to in order for things to run smoothly.
“We have to have a picture ID and proof of address,” said Diebold. “We cover four counties, Wilson, Smith, DeKalb and Trousdale.”
Diebold said they have had travelers come for food as well and they are never turned away.
“Even if they don’t have the ID and address information we give them what we call one time only emergency food,” Diebold said. “We are here for emergency situations.”
Almost all of the volunteers at the ministry have a backstory as to how they came to show up and do the work. Charlie Schiavone moved south years ago from New Jersey and said his is a long story but a special one.
“Way back I was living in an efficiency apartment and this one Saturday morning this truck pulled in. They brought us Thanksgiving breakfast and offered for us to come up here and get food,” said Schiavone. “When they knocked on my door I was sitting on my bed with a gun in my hand.”
Schiavone said two volunteers with the ministry kept asking him to come to the ministry and volunteer.
“They said, ‘You need to come down here, you have all this extra time,’” said Schiavone. “I’ve been coming ever since.”
The Canfield family has turned the volunteer work into a family affair. Husband and wife Robert and Cookie Canfield, along with their son Robert Canfield Jr. are from New Jersey and said they fell in love with Tennessee and decided to move here. Canfield Jr. convinced his wife Nancy, who is from Connecticut, to move down here as well.
“I am doing this for the Lord,” said Cookie. “He does for me and I wanted to do something for Him.”
The warehouse is divided in multiple sections and volunteer Betty Shackelton manages the farthest warehouse in the back where the personal hygiene products are stored. She points at some 5-gallon buckets and explains how those are full of rice and beans for the “really low” times.
“I have been here a little over 12 years. I came out here to get help and Brother Bob, the warehouse manager, came out to the end of the rode where I was smoking a cigarette and asked me to come back and volunteer,” said Shackelton. “I have been here ever since.”
Shackelton said she receives disability because of her nerves but the work helps because it allows her to be in the back by herself. She said her and the other volunteers are all about ready for the giveaway beginning Thursday except in the hygiene department. The hygiene products are normally saved for patrons who come during the week but can be distributed at the giveaway if someone asks for them.
“We are always low on the hygiene products,” Shackelton said. “I have told people at church that we need to set up a box for people to leave some hygiene products like shampoo and Depends. We would like to keep doing it year-round so we will always have something coming in.”
According to Diebold, the food giveaways are always the last Saturday of the month and the Thursday before that day. She said for new patrons it is operated just like any other day of the week. They must show a picture ID and bring a proof of address.
“Thursday is for the disabled and elderly,” said Diebold. “We start giving food at 9 a.m. and go to 11 a.m. on both days.”
For more information, contact Joseph’s Storehouse Food Ministry at 615.453.5777 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday. More information can also be found on their website at https://www.loae josephsstorehouse.org/.
