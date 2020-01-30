Monday is the voter registration deadline for Wilson County residents looking to fill out the March 3 election ballot.
Under state law, new voter registration applications can be processed up to 30 days before an election, but those received after the deadline will be processed after Election Day.
“We encourage voters to visit our website and take advantage of online voter registration,” Wilson County Administrator of Elections Phillip Warren said in a news release. “It is a convenient and secure way to change your address or register to vote.”
Residents can visit www.WilsonElections.com and click the voter registration link on the homepage, which connects to GoVoteTN.org.
A Tennessee driver’s license or Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security ID is required to submit a form online, and it can printed and submitted by mail if one does not have either.
Voter registration forms are also available throughout the county at government offices and several businesses, including the Wilson County Election Commission.
To be eligible to vote in Tennessee, one must be a U.S. citizen at least 18 years of age residing in the state. Convicted felons may not be eligible to vote depending on the crime and date of conviction.
Early voting begins on Feb. 12 and will run through Feb. 25, followed by Election Day on March 3.
“Bring your Tennessee or federally issued photo ID when you come to vote during early voting or on Election Day,” Assistant Administrator of Elections Tammy Smith said in a news release. “Avoid possible lines, bad weather or anything else that could keep you from voting in this election.”
