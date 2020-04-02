Voting by mail in the upcoming elections may be the best choice for some eligible Wilson County voters, according to Wilson County Elections Administrator Phillip Warren. To remain safe from the health risks of COVID-19, voters that are 60 years old or older may request to receive and cast their ballot by mail.
The Election Commission has two priorities when planning for the two elections coming up this year, according to a news release. Number one, is to ensure an environment at the early voting and election day polling places that is safe for voters and election officials. Number two, is to make sure every eligible voter in Wilson County has an opportunity to cast their vote and have that vote counted.
Voting by mail is one of three ways votes can be cast for any election. Voters may take advantage of early voting at any of the five early voting locations in Wilson County from 20 days through 5 days before the election. Voters may, also, vote at their most convenient of the 18 vote centers on Election Day.
“We will not let Wilson County voters down,” Warren said. “We are hard at work today formulating plans for the August 6th and November 3rd elections that will ensure that every voter is able to exercise their right to vote without fear of exposure to the virus when they cast their ballot.
“We are trying to secure the resources necessary to meet the needs of this unprecedented event. The health and safety of Election Workers has always been a concern but this year, the additional measures, precautions, supplies and personnel required are greatly increased. We are working with the county and state to fund elections in Wilson County that are safe, fair and accessible,” continued Warren.
Tennessee law allows registered voters to request and receive a mail- in ballot for several reasons. Being 60 or older is just one of 13 reasons available. The Wilson County Election Commission website, www.WilsonElections.com, has complete information about who is eligible to vote absentee by mail, the process for requesting and returning a by mail ballot and all the dates and deadlines associated with by mail absentee voting.
By mail absentee ballots for the Aug. 6 federal and state Republican and Democratic primary, the Wilson County General and the Lebanon Special School District elections can be requested starting on May 8. The request form will be available at www.WilsonElections.com. The form can be printed out completed and mailed, scanned and emailed as an attachment or faxed to the Wilson County Election Commission.
Casting a ballot by mail this year may be a new experience for many. The ability to vote by mail addresses the concerns of maintaining social distancing and remaining sheltered from possible exposure to the COVID-19 virus yet being able to cast a vote. Voting procedures in 2020 will continually be improved to protect election workers and voters in Wilson County.
For the latest information about voting, becoming an election worker, absentee by mail or any other election related issue visit www.WilsonElections.com or call 615-444-0216.
Submitted to the Democrat
