W.A. Wright Elementary and Green Hill High School are recipients of 2021 Tennessee Valley Authority STEM Grants.
The two schools are among 200 schools throughout the seven-state TVA coverage area to receive these grant funds, according to a news release from Wilson County Schools. The competitive grant program provided teachers an opportunity to apply for funding up to $5,000. W.A. Wright Elementary received $3,500 and Green Hill High School was awarded $5,000 of STEM grant funds.
“Two years ago, I was able to secure a grant from Lowes, which funded a classroom set of Sphero robots, and now we need additional tools to put them into full use,” says W.A. Wright Elementary STEM teacher Leesa Hubbard. “Using iPod touch devices gives us the freedom to program robots, as well as use them for augmented and virtual reality activities. Additionally, there are many apps that compliment curriculum and help to hone problem solving skills. It is my goal that this project will help students to see that technology does not just mean computers, and help them to begin to see the role that technology will play in their future careers. Thank you to TVA for these funds, we appreciate it very much.”
The TVA STEM grant program has been beneficial to the district in recent years. Mt. Juliet High School and Lebanon High School were 2020 recipients. The impact this grant program is making on STEM programs at schools in the TVA coverage area has been tremendous, with opportunities for STEM skills to be enhanced for students across all grade bands.
“When you take a look at what we’ve done in STEM over the years, there’s as high an emphasis on it now than it ever has been,” said WCS Director Donna Wright. “That, combined with a strong focus in career and technical education, (CTE) it’s giving our students a true advantage because of the skills that are being learned and something they can apply into so many career paths. What the TVA STEM grant program is doing for so many students, it’s only going to fuel those pathways even more. We’re very thankful for what they’re doing and how we are applying those funds into our STEM programs.”
Overall, the TVA STEM grant program awarded approximately $800,000 to schools this year.
Thank you to Middle Tennessee Electric, Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated (a TVA retiree organization) and Tennessee STEM Innovation Network (TSIN) for their assistance and support with this program.
Submitted to the Democrat
