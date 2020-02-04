Walk Across Wilson holds kick-off event

The bicyclists were the first to round the corner and slowly walkers came trickling into the parking lot of the Wilson County Courthouse on Saturday afternoon. Some faces showed signs of exhaustion while others wore the happy smiles of people who have accomplished something strenuous. They were the first participants in the fifth annual Walk Across Wilson project.
“They just killed me today,” said Veloteers Bicycle Club member and the first one to arrive back, Jim Fuller. “I went a little farther than some of the others but our route was 32 miles.”
Walk Across Wilson is a four-week exercise program for teams of approximately four to eight people, sponsored by Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, Wilson County Health Department, Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, among other sponsors around the county, intended to get residents of Wilson County off their couches and moving in order to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Government officials from across Wilson County volunteered to walk the first mile for the cause to kick off the event.
“Everybody that took a mile, and many of them took more than a mile, we thank them for their participation,” said Health Services Supervisor at Wilson County Board of Education Chuck Whitlock.
Teams are encouraged to log their activities on their walking log provided on Walk Across Wilson Facebook page. On March 21, teams will meet at 9 a.m. at the Wilson County Board of Education at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon to qualify for additional prizes and pick up the team’s bag of T-shirts.
“For every child that shows up on March 21,” said Walk Across Wilson Co-Coordinator Brenda Harper. “Five dollars will be given to their school to go toward the athletic program there.”
The Wilson County Business and Education Coalition partnered with Walk Across Wilson in accepting a grant in the amount of $2,000 from the foundation for health and wellness Healthier Tennessee. The Wilson County Chamber of Commerce was on hand Saturday to present the check to the officials of WAW. In addition to these funds, the registration fees will be used for t-shirts and school monetary awards. Whitlock thanked the volunteers in the kickoff event explaining that the event will open the door for grant money to be awarded to the Wilson County schools.
“This has been a multi-year-long process. We started off several years ago when we were known as a healthy Tennessee community,” said Whitlock. “Everyone’s participation in the kick-off event will put thousands of dollars back into the schools for physical education programs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.