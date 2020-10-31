Editor’s note: Three seats on the Lebanon City Council are on the ballot in edition to the mayoral race, but only one is contested. Ward 1 Councilor Joey Carmack and Ward 5 Councilor Robert “Tick” Bryan are running unopposed for re-election, while Ward 2 Councilor Fred Burton is facing challengers Lisa Noble and Leon Love.
The Lebanon Democrat reached out to Ward 2’s candidates and asked them to share their platforms and positions with voters. Burton has not returned responses to the questionnaire at press time.
Name:
Leon Love
Age: 43
Occupation: Assistant Basketball Coach
Question 1: What makes you the best candidate for the position?
I want to serve the people in this ward. I would fight to get the things that are needed for the hard working people in this community. I have love for this city and this ward and my passion to make this a great ward is why I am the best candidate.
Question 2: What do you see as the biggest issue facing the city right now and how would you address it?
One issue that I see is there aren’t any things for the youth to do in the city. I think there needs to be some programs and annual events that show our youth that we support and care about them. I would like to have the elders of the ward as well as the younger residents come together to help and mold our youth.
Question 3: What other issues do you feel need attention, and how should they be addressed?
The flooding that plagues the city is another issue. It not only affects the businesses around the square, it also affects the residents and their homes. Many times streets are flooded and have to be blocked off by police. I will work to make sure the city looks into trying to get this fixed.
Question 4: What do you think the city does well, and what does it need to improve on?
I think Lebanon has grown and continues to grow. I think Lebanon is a popular destination for people looking to move from a larger city. As we continue to grow we have to make sure we have the right infrastructure in place to handle it.
Name:
Lisa Noble
Age: 52
Occupation: Cedar City RV owner
Question 1: What makes you the best candidate for the position?
I’m the perfect person for this position. I have a fresh view on Ward 2. I’m very involved in other community activities and organizations also which gives me a pretty good feel for what the people in this area are looking for in a city councilor. My husband and I own a business and we are building a new building in Ward 2 which will hopefully bring more commerce to the Sparta Pike area. I know how difficult this time has been for business owners and what it means to employees as well. So I have a good combination of business and community involvement which will help me get the job done.
Question 2: What do you see as the biggest issue facing the city right now and how would you address it?
Hands down, the biggest issue is flooding. Unfortunately, there is no easy fix for this. It will be a long-term project and probably costly but there are definitely things that can and should be done until that plan is laid out. This problem has haunted our city for years but it’s time we put a plan together to make it more manageable.
Question 3: What other issues do you feel need attention, and how should they be addressed?
Well, green space, parks and outdoor activity areas are definitely an issue in Ward 2. We don’t currently have any parks in this ward and I’m not sure anything is planned for the immediate future. The other issue that goes hand in hand is sidewalks. Not only do we not have any parks in Ward 2 but we barely have sidewalks to walk or jog on if we wanted to get to a park. For some reason, this ward has been neglected for many years and it really could use some maintenance.
Question 4: What do you think the city does well, and what does it need to improve on?
Our city has done a pretty decent job of keeping our small town feel (quality of life) even as we are growing in leaps and bounds. I know some may not think so but we have grown exponentially over the past 5 years and we still have our little square and all of the shops surrounding the area. We have a great school system (city and county), a great police and fire department and we have some great communities to live in. What could the city do better? We need to work on some infrastructure issues with all of the new development we have coming. But one thing I personally want to work on is community involvement and communication. We need a platform of some type to keep people informed on changes that are happening around them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.