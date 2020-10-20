Three at-large seats on the Watertown City Council are on the Nov. 3 ballot, with four candidates running to fill them. That means the top three vote-getters will serve four-year terms on the council.
Incumbents Brandy Holcomb and Howell Roberts are on the ballot alongside Laura Lea Cromer and Jim Mahoney. The Democrat reached out to each candidate with a questionnaire to present their platforms to voters and received responses from Cromer and Holcomb as follows:
Laura Lea Cromer
Age: 43
Occupation: High School Counselor
Question 1: What makes you the best candidate for the position?
I believe having grown up in Watertown and seeing that many people have chosen to stay, along with people moving in, that our small town community is an asset of Watertown that I personally do not want to see change. Should we grow and develop in areas? Yes, but we need to keep our genuine charm and hospitality we are known for.
Question 2: What do you see as the biggest issue facing the city right now and how would you address it?
I would like to see what we can do to improve our streets and sidewalks.
Question 3: What other issues do you feel need attention, and how should they be addressed?
The main topic I have heard over the years questioned from community members is like all other areas of life: “is the budget being distributed correctly and effectively?” My response has been, I will be glad to look into that concern and see how best to relay it back to my constituents.
Question 4: What do you think the city does well, and what does it need to improve on?
Watertown is known for stepping up when needed. If anyone hears of a need within the community people form together, come up with a plan of action and make it happen. Our schools are three of the best schools, not only within Wilson County but within the State of Tennessee. Dr. Donna Shaffer from WES, Mrs. Kayla Price from WMS and Mr. Darian Brown strive to teach academics, but also they push for a community partnership.
Brandy Holcomb
Age: 40
Occupation: High School English Teacher and Volleyball Coach
Question 1: What makes you the best candidate for the position?
I feel that I am qualified for this position because I live in Watertown, I work, teach and coach in Watertown, I am a part of education in Watertown, I am involved in community activities in Watertown, I raise my family in Watertown and my children attend Watertown schools. I know the community; I am a part of the community, so I feel like I can make the best decisions for our community. I also have served in this position for two previous terms, so I know the decisions that have been made over that last eight years and can use that knowledge and experience going forward.
Question 2: What do you see as the biggest issue facing the city right now and how would you address it?
One of our community’s biggest issues currently is the water and sewer systems. Although we may face and encounter challenges and tough decisions going forward, I feel that the city has already done an excellent job in addressing our water and sewer system and have taken the right steps at the right time to alleviate the issue. While we still have a way to go before crossing the finish line, I am proud of the council and how we worked together. We are committed to this endeavor and will see it through.
Question 3: What other issues do you feel need attention, and how should they be addressed?
Editor’s note: Holcomb did not provide a response to this question.
Question 4: What do you think the city does well, and what does it need to improve on?
Our city, our council and our community do many things well from education to hospitality, from public business to agriculture. First our schools in Watertown, at all levels, are amazing. We have achieved Reward School Status several times. Our elementary school and high school have both achieved Level 5 status. The high school is above the state average on ACT scores and has a graduation rate of 99%. As a coach, I am also proud of our community’s and our schools’ athletic accomplishments from the junior pro to the high school level.
One of Watertown’s greatest characteristics is the support that the community has and demonstrates for the students, the athletes, the small business, and community members in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.