All across Watertown on Wednesday preparations were under way for Saturday's annual Christmas parade.
Every year Watertown businesses design their floats to reflect what means the most to them at Christmas. Mark and Tracy Christian, owners of Goliath Fencing, decided to build a float commemorating veterans. The Christians would like parade-goers to remember veterans and their families and the sacrifices they have made.
"There was a man around Watertown and he was a veteran," said Tracy Christian. "He had a lot of complications and a past, but everyone has a past. We adopted him until he passed away. I think he is the one that made me realize there are a lot of people who deserve respect, love and care."
SEE PARADE/PAGE A7
Wilson Bank & Trust's float sat in the parking lot waiting to be unveiled the day of the parade. Assistant Office Manager Christie Patterson said they have had the float done for several days and she and her staff are looking forward to, once again, being involved with the time-honored tradition of the parade.
"Sometimes not all of us can be in it because of family functions, but we usually all try to be there," said Patterson. "Even some of our children and grandbabies will try to be on the float with us."
She said even if it is wet and cold, town residents will come out and sit on the sidewalks and in front of their houses catching candy that is thrown from the floats.
"Last year, The Adopted Farmhouse had hot cider. It was really nice," said Patterson.
The Adopted Farmhouse, a coffee shop located just off the square in Watertown, will be offering a variety of refreshments to the public again this year.
"The full coffee bar will be open to parade watchers before, during and after the event," said co-owner Austin Floyd. We will have hot cocoa, cider, hot coffee, hot teas, lattes and more available for purchase. We will have samples available as well."
Several businesses will not have a float in the parade but will be contributing in other ways. The Sassy Pecan, a candy store that uses Georgia pecans as its main ingredient, will be serving their coffee-of-the-day for $1.
"The coffee will be infused with pecans," said Ka Small, Sassy Pecan co-owner. "We will also have our best-seller, the sticky doohickey. It is a rice crispy treat with toffee pieces rolled in it."
One block up Main Street from The Sassy Pecan is The Depot restaurant. It will be hosting a vendor fair called the Christmas Extravaganza.
"We will not have a float in the parade, but we have a lot going on here," said Depot employee, Bobbye Troupe. "We will have the extravaganza and one of our owners, Debbie Stephens, is the emcee for the parade as well as Pastor Tim Robinson."
The parade starts at 2 p.m. Saturday and is expected to last an hour. Participants in the parade are expected at Round Lick Baptist Church at 745 W. Main Street no later than 1 p.m. According to Artizan Insurance owner Vickie Frazier, there will be plenty to do after the parade is over so she encourages everyone to stay a while and have a look around.
"Santa Claus will be here," said Frazier. "We will have caroling and karaoke after the parade around the gazebo, too."
