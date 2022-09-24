WATERTOWN PHOTO

(From left) Watertown city councilors Larry Byrd, Caleb Barrett and Kristie Bayse Cantrell receive an urban-growth-boundary map from Wilson County planner Christopher Lawless.

 Chandler Inions/Lebanon Democrat

The Watertown City Council took steps to increase the boundary Wilson County established for expected urban growth at its meeting on Tuesday evening.

The county sets urban growth boundaries for Mt. Juliet, Lebanon, and Watertown. It encompasses land that the county expects could realistically request annexation to the municipalities in the future, pending development and growth.

