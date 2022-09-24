The Watertown City Council took steps to increase the boundary Wilson County established for expected urban growth at its meeting on Tuesday evening.
The county sets urban growth boundaries for Mt. Juliet, Lebanon, and Watertown. It encompasses land that the county expects could realistically request annexation to the municipalities in the future, pending development and growth.
During a meeting at Watertown City Hall on Tuesday, city councilors voted unanimously to request an extension to its urban growth boundary line.
At this time, the area outlined by the county is not part of the city. Still, property owners who would find themselves within the new boundary would have to request annexation officially.
“If it is not in our urban growth boundary, we cannot annex it,” Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings said. “It might be to our advantage to request that our urban-growth boundary lines be extended so that we can have some control over development. I don’t think there is any doubt in this room that the next big development is going to be there.”
Jennings was referring to land southeast of the city’s current limits. If the Wilson County Urban Growth Coordinating Committee approves the city’s request, the new future boundary will run to Patton Hollow Road to the south and to Hearn Hill Road to the east.
“We are not doing any annexing tonight, and we are not proposing any annexing,” Jennings said.
Still, it could only be a matter of time. As growth continues to radiate out of Nashville, Watertown will invariably end up in the scope.
“We’re beginning to see the development,” Jennings said. “It’s nothing like the scale of Lebanon, Mt. Juliet, and the county, but it’s coming.”
Jennings has been in his position for a long time, and although it has grown, he remarked that the best word to describe Watertown’s growth is gradual.
“I see houses now where there weren’t before,” Jennings said. “I see more and more businesses up and down the highway. All our business used to be in and around the square.”
According to the mayor, that growth was strictly limited to small subdivisions of family plots for a long time.
“Now, we are seeing some mid-level development of townhouses, which might be small for anyone else, but for us, it’s fairly significant,” Jennings said. “The bigger ones are coming, and we know that. There has been one talked about off and on to the east of Highway 70 on the other side of the high school that could bring hundreds of lots. We need to start preparing ourselves for that.”
Jennings said that preparation would include planning and possibly establishing development fees.
Change to the map
As the urban-growth boundary currently stands, a sizable chunk of land in proximity to the city was left out. The request aims to address that space.
Christopher Lawless is a member of the Wilson County Planning Department. He was at the meeting and presented a recommendation for the city.
“If you are wanting to expand your growth boundary, if you choose to go all the way to the south, I would recommend you take all the parcels on the north side of Patton Hollow Road and include those as well,” Lawless said. “If it were to develop, you don’t have a two-mile gap of the road you know that is not ever capable of being in the city.”
Jennings added, “(Lawless and I) talked briefly about it … and it might be our advantage to request that our urban-growth-boundary lines be extended so that we can control that development. I don’t think there is any doubt in the people’s minds here that the next big development in this town is going to be right there.”
Water, services
Lawless indicated that any future annexation and plans for services would have to be taken up with the Wilson County Water Board.
“We had these talks with Mt. Juliet as well,” Lawless said. “Right now, wastewater service outside the existing urban-growth boundary is the first right of refusal for the Wilson County Water Board. Increasing your growth boundary does not get rid of that agreement. If it came to you annexing this, and Watertown wants to service it, (Wilson County Water Board) will have to agree to that.”
The mayor indicated that he wants Watertown to retain its autonomy on decisions affecting its residents.
“I am big on Watertown remaining independent,” Jennings said. “I don’t like to be at anyone else’s mercy. In my mind, this is a step to say we are going to continue to be independent on this.”
Any additional land that might one day be annexed requires plans of services, like fire and police, as well.
“As you heard tonight, we are already providing coverage for the fire,” Jennings said. “If our people get a call, they go.”
In his report to the city council at the meeting, Watertown Fire Chief Blake Haun indicated that the fire department had responded to 57 calls in the previous month.
“Twenty-five were in the city,” Haun said. “The rest were in the county.”
