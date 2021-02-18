The Watertown Future Business Leaders of America students are conducting a community service project through the month of February. The club is collecting items that will be donated to the Wilson County Community Help Center. The club will be making care kits with personalized messages.
Members are collecting items for care kits consisting of toothbrushes, toothpaste, hand sanitizer, shaving cream, razors, wet wipes, and combs/hairbrushes. The club will also be accepting sleeping bags to donate. All items must be new and unused.
If you would like to donate all of these items, you can place them in a gallon-sized Ziploc bag. If you would like to donate items for the project, contact club advisers Cameron Jennings (jennicam100@wcschools.com) or Wally Luckeydoo (luckewal100@wcschoos.com) at Watertown High School.
— Submitted to the Democrat
