The Watertown community will kick off the new school year with a big barbecue competition and a fun family day at the park.
The Back to School Supply Drive and BBQ Competition takes place on Sunday in Three Forks Park in Watertown and starts at 6 p.m.
Watertown and East Wilson Chamber of Commerce President Austin Floyd said Friday that there would be bounce houses, softball games and other fun surprises that people will just have to come out and see for themselves.
Floyd said, “The drive is to raise school supplies for lists we received from Watertown High School, Watertown Middle School and Watertown Elementary.”
These lists included the essentials, like pencils and paper, along with special wish lists submitted by teachers, based on their specific classroom needs.
According to Floyd, “The supplies will be received at the event, sorted and taken directly to the schools on Monday for teachers to distribute and use as needed.”
Thursday marks the students’ first day back in class.
The event is getting a lot of help from sponsoring churches in the area. That list includes Water’s Edge Church, Round Lick Baptist Church, First Baptist Church and the Church of God of Prophecy. Watertown Elementary School Parents as Leaders in School (PALS) is also sponsoring the event.
Floyd commended the churches on their dedication and contributions. “The local churches are incredible,” she said. “They have donated everything from the bounce house, to food, supplies and the volunteers to make this truly be a community event.”
The chamber director said this was the first time her organization had spearheaded the event, which previously was more like a series of individual local churches conducting their own similar but smaller events. By combining the resources, Floyd said she is excited for this event to be the “best of its kind yet.”
Round Lick Baptist Church’s worship and music leader, Bryan Howard, said that he was excited to see so many churches getting involved. “I think there is room for every one of us. With more people working together, we can achieve more for the students.”
Howard said that Round Lick Baptist had been offering school supply assistance going back before the Watertown churches combined to make the event into a multi-congregation collaboration.
“Typically, every year we supply things through the schools’ guidance offices, based on student needs that arise.”
Howard said one of Round Lick’s parititioners was actively engaged with the local school system as a parent of students at all three of Watertown’s schools. Having the inside track on what students needed has held direct the church’s efforts to really help those children in need.
Round Lick’s contributions are hardly limited to school supplies. Howard said that last year during the pandemic, when school staff was strained, volunteers from his congregation stepped up and helped out in the cafeteria serving the students lunches.
At the event on Sunday, Howard will be found working at the tent where attendees can drop off school supplies to be donated.
