The Watertown Planning Commission approved a site plan for Village Square Townhomes, a six-lot development on Statesville Road, at its meeting Thursday.
According to Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings, the city will not need to contribute funding to the project. Dean Design Group of Nashville is set to begin work after making recommended changes to the site plan and securing a building permit.
County planner Christopher Lawless said the plan needed minor corrections related to landscaping and the dumpster area to meet compliance standards.
“What Chris has put in front of us in terms of adjustments, I have no problem making those,” Charley Dean, the project’s manager, said. “We didn’t produce a landscape plan, but we certainly can.”
Dean also intends to add sidewalk access for people with disabilities, something already accounted for in the parking plan.
“We require one-and-a-half parking spaces per unit, which would put you at nine, Lawless said. “They’re actually providing 14, one of them being handicap accessible.”
Dean Design Group can start the project at their discretion once those changes are made and any necessary permits are in place.
