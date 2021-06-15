Watertown is seeking funding for installation of a historic locomotive turntable that could dramatically increase the small town’s already outsized role in the Middle Tennessee railway world.
The project has an estimated price tag of approximately $1.7 million, so the city is exploring grant matches with state and local governments as well as corporate sponsorships or even private donations.
The city is about 40 miles east of Nashville, and rose to relevance when the Knoxville and Eastern Railroad line ran trains through the town in the late 1800s. These trains included both passengers and freight, which led to a surge in population for Watertown.
Watertown’s railway significance remains today. It is the easternmost terminus for frequent excursion trains from Nashville.
According to a letter for prospective sponsors drafted by Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings and representatives from Historic Watertown, these excursion trains often carry over “500 tourists for day trips to Watertown.”
These rail tourists bolster the attendance at several special events held in Watertown each year, like the JazzFest in July and both mile long yard sales.
According to the same letter, Watertown has “a master plan to further develop its capacity to accommodate not only rail excursions, but to become a year-round tourist destination with a railroad theme.”
The city square in particular has become a regular stop for many travelers taking in the Tennessee countryside. It is designated as a historic district and many of the buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
During the past two decades, Watertown has increased infrastructure aimed to accommodate more train traffic, with the addition of a rail siding and platform for disembarking. There is also an open air pavilion and plans in the works for a rail museum.
So the next phase in the project, described in the letter as “the most pressing opportunity,” is to install a locomotive turntable adjacent to the passenger platform “near the site of an earlier turntable that was in service when Watertown hosted trains more regularly.
The point of this turntable will be to allow the excursion trains from Nashville to be pulled by a steam locomotive from Nashville, turning the engine to then lead the train on the return trip. Given the turntable’s planned proximity to the downtown area, its expected to draw at least a few spectators to watch the attraction in action.
The letter said that the turntable components, adequate land for the installation and a rail alignment have all been acquired. All that awaits now is the actual turntable.
Thanks to collaboration with Historic Watertown, the city made arrangements with CSX Railroad in 2018 to receive a donated 110-foot turntable from Atlanta, following CSX decommissioning of Tilford Rail Yard.
Of the four turntables built by Nashville Bridge Company for the Nashville, Chattanooga and St. Louis Railways and installed in the Atlanta rail yard in the 1930s, its the only one that remains.
The Watertown turntable project is a companion project to the current restoration of the Nashville, Chattanooga and St. Louis steam locomotive number 576, under the direction of the Nashville Steam Preservation Society. It will be ready to ride in 2023, and will lead round trip excursions into Watertown several times a year. Without the turntable, however, these trips wouldn’t be possible.
All the parts have been collected, the only thing preventing assembly now, is additional funding needed to move forward on the project.
