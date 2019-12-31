Three professional clay workshops will be presented by the Tennessee Artist's Guild in Watertown during 2020, and thanks to a grant from the William N. Rollins Fund for the Arts of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, the price was reduced to $30 per person per class.
Louis and Christine Colombarini will teach the first class at their Cosmic Clay studio on Saturday, April 4. Students will learn a variety of techniques the Colombarinis have picked up over decades as professional artists traveling the world. They specialize in primitive firing techniques, which give their pieces great distinction in colorization.
Lee Marshall will teach the second class on Saturday, June 6. Lee is a legend in the community for her always open to the public Silver Ridge Pottery, where she Individually hand throws all her porcelain pottery. She enjoys using porcelain because she has a love of color and functionality. All her pieces can be used in the microwave and washed in the dishwasher.
Susan DeMay of Smithville will teach the third clay workshop on Saturday, Aug. 8. DeMay has been a long-time art professor at Vanderbilt University, and recently retired from teaching there to bring students and admirers into her studio on a more regular basis. All her clay work uses colorful glazes with a variety of surfaces, put together to create rich, expressive pallets and distinctive designs. Her work has been represented at the Smithsonian Museums as well as the Frist Museum and the Tennessee State Museum.
After the workshops each student will have the opportunity to show what they have created at a gallery opening. The Colombarini opening will be on April 25, the Marshall opening will be on June 20 and the DeMay opening will be on Aug. 29.
The openings will feature refreshments and an artist talk by each of the teachers, whose works will be on display and available for purchase at the openings. The openings will be at the Artizan Insurance and Gifts Gallery at 214 Public Square in Watertown.
The workshops are limited in availability and will be on a first come first serve basis. The classes can be purchased at www.ticketbud.com or by calling Vickie Frazier, Executive Director of the Tennessee Artist's Guild at 615-697-5066.
