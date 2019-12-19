Watertown wants residents to stop flushing baby wipes

Watertown residents are flushing baby wipes down the toilet, and that's clogging the pipes at the city wastewater treatment plant.
Dale Smith, president of M.S. Environmental Services Inc., the company that oversees the wastewater treatment plant, told the City Council Tuesday that the "wipies," as he calls them, create "problems with pumps and blockages."
"Wipes don't go away when you flush them down the toilet as toilet paper does," said Smith. "Wipies are ragged together and cause problems. I have to manually take them out."
Smith clearing clogs caused by the wipes means shutting down the system and disassembling pumps. He said this is not just a problem in Watertown, but all over the world. It is his theory that companies that manufacture toilet paper and paper towels are in a saturated market, so they push the sale of wipes to increase revenue. He said wipes are relatively new in the wastewater treatment business.
The council discussed how to persuade residents to not flush their baby wipes. Councilwoman Katie Smith suggested putting a note on water bills. Lisa Baines, administrative assistant to Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings, shook her head and said
there is no room on the bill to add anything else. The council agreed to consider the matter and come up with a solution at a later date.
Also during the meeting, Councilman Tony Lea asked Watertown Police Chief Bill Laney if the Police Department has the authority to remove abandoned cars on private property, to which Laney replied, "No." Jennings disagreed, saying that in certain circumstances, the department does have that right.
The next Watertown Council meeting is scheduled for Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. in the meeting center at Watertown City Hall.
