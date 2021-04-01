At the Watertown City Council meeting Monday, the council approved renewal of the city’s annual JazzFest. Last year, the event was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.
The council approved the date of July 17. The event will require the square to be cordoned off for the afternoon on that Saturday. Mayor Mike Jennings said the square would be blocked like they’ve done it in the past, “running all the way down to the Mexican restaurant.”
The mayor said the city would wait until noon that day as not to conflict with the bank’s operating hours.
Jennings explained that there will be two stages starting around 2 p.m. Saturday, with the last event going on stage at 9 p.m.
At the meeting, Jennings reminisced fondly of the JazzFest. “Many would remember several years ago, we had a very good festival here that got to the point where it had to go two days.
“We had performers like Boots Randolph, Winton Marsalis, a pretty good lineup. Of course the Vantrease family is always good.”
Jennings called the JazzFest one of Watertown’s signature events and said it really attracted a lot of attention to the city.
The mayor said he could remember nights where his friend Sam Hatcher estimated the attendance to be in the thousands.
Additionally, the request sought approval to begin the stage set up on Friday before the event. Jennings explained this was required since some of the acts were coming from Nashville.
Vice Mayor Brandy Baird Holcomb said, “We had an issue the last time someone was supposed to set up on a Friday.”
Holcomb acknowledged that it wasn’t for the JazzFest, but she still wanted to know who would be in charge of supervising the people setting up.
Jennings said that’s where Festival Director John Jewell came in. “John Jewell can handle it,” he said. The council agreed.
