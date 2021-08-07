Wilson County Schools welcomed back students Thursday who returned with smiling faces and lofty expectations for the new year.
At Mt. Juliet High School, D.J. Castro said, “It feels pretty good. This is my first time back in a while. I’ve been online for the past two years because of COVID.”
The senior said this will be his first full year since being a freshman. Despite the long absence, he said he didn’t have any jitters and was “really looking forward to getting back to hanging out with friends and football season.”
Castro doesn’t play football, but he loves the social aspect of meeting up with friends and rooting for the Golden Bears, something he has missed. He’s hoping that after his senior year, he can pursue a career in law enforcement.
Due to the tornado that ripped through Mt. Juliet in March 2020, several of the displaced students were attending Mt. Juliet. One such eighth-grader, McKenzie Charleton, said that even though she would be in the youngest class again, as last year, some seventh-graders including Charleton were also moved to MJHS, she’s not nervous because she learned her way around.
Charleton plays clarinet, guitar and the drums and is excited about getting back to band, but she also has aspirations of joining the newspaper or yearbook staff. Although she is disappointed that summer is over, she is “looking forward to seeing her friends,” and, “happy to be back without the masks.”
She’s not the only one eager to get back to music. Landon Cole, a sophomore, said he “loves band.”
Cole plays the alto saxophone and has for six years. He said that last year was awkward, between going virtual, then back to traditional and hybrid and admitted it was “kind of scary to think about COVID.”
He said he has a friend who got sick with the virus, but added that he’s “not as nervous as last year,” but still plans to be cautious.
Cole’s sister, Payton, a junior, said that she was worried because she has heard that junior year is the toughest, with upcoming tests like the ACT to study for. She loves art though and wants to check out what clubs are available for extra-curricular activities to put on her college application.
Another group of siblings Elijah, a senior, Hayden and Hailey Rosado, both juniors, walked up together before classes began. The eldest Rosado said that he was really looking forward to being back in the classroom. particularly English which is his favorite subject. He also likes reading anime comic books and gaming in his spare time. Most importantly, he’s just happy he will be able to see his friends and not have to wear a mask.
Principal Beverly Sharpe said that the most impactful thing she noticed in the brief time the students had been back on campus was all the smiling faces in full view without all the masks.
“We’re still welcoming students inside with a temperature check, to make sure everyone is healthy and well.”
Sharpe also said the teachers were “super excited,” to have everyone back and that plans for the first day would be easing the students back into school and going over how things would operate this year.
Carroll-Oakland full of excitement
Excitement surrounding the first day back at the Carroll-Oakland School in Lebanon was so palpable it was disrupting sleep patterns. The school counselor, Brandi Hammond, said, “Everyone is pretty excited. I know I was. I couldn’t even sleep last night.”
Any accompanying anxiety was assuaged Thursday morning when students from Friendship Christian Academy showed up in bee outfits with signs saying things like “Have a Great Day,” and “Remember to Bee kind.”
Hammond said, “With the music, it created a great atmosphere this morning.”
The counselor said that some students had seemed anxious about being back but that plenty of students are still wearing masks for added protection and that the school is encouraging them to do what makes them feel most comfortable.
Overall, Hammond said the morning had been nothing short of positive. “I’ve seen the first graders walk up and down the hallway, who have never had a normal school year and they all have huge smiles on their faces.”
Carroll-Oakland has students that range from pre-K to eighth grade. Jessica Thompson, a kindergarten teacher, said of the students she was monitoring on the playground for a session of recess, “So far, everyone is really doing excellent.”
“A few of the students in kindergarten this year were in the pre-K program before they came here,” said Thompson, “so you can tell they are a little more experienced when it comes to just walking down the hallway, going to the restroom.”
She added that they’ve been impressed even with the newcomers who “lined up so well.”
Thompson explained that Thursday’s group consisted of about 20 kindergartners and that on Friday, Monday and Tuesday, 20 different students would come each day.
This acclimation process allows the students who haven’t even been assigned teachers yet, learn their way around. It hasn’t stopped them from exploring. “Most of them are so ready and so eager. They want to look at all the things,” Thompson said.
