Wilson County Schools Board of Education member Jon White resigned Tuesday, citing the need to spend more time with his family.
“The time commitment is exponentially more than expected,” White said in an email Wednesday. “I did due diligence before running by speaking with current and former board members. I had a good understanding of what was going to be required. Covid has driven that requirement to levels no one could have expected.”
Board Chairman Larry Tomlinson said White had been a good board member.
“I’m going to miss his levelheadedness,” he said. “He saw things through, is very smart, studied the issues and made his decisions based on what he thought was best for the people of his district.”
In his resignation letter, White wrote, “This is a personal decision and is no way associated with anything of concern from the school district, school board or the community.”
White was elected to his Zone 3 post in August 2020. He defeated Don Weathers in the race to replace Mike Gwaltney, who did not seek reelection.
According to Tomlinson, the Wilson County Commission will appoint White’s replacement.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said the commission will have 120 days to make the appointment, and the process includes notifying the public, accepting names for consideration, commissioners’ nominating candidates, then commissioners voting on those candidates. The first candidate to receive a simple majority of commission votes wins.
The person selected by the commission will serve until the August 2022 general election, said Phillip Warren, Wilson County administrator of elections.
