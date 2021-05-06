Children in Wilson County Schools will continue to wear masks for the remaining 23 days of school after the board of education voted 4-3 to keep the current mandate.
About nine parents — and one sixth-grader — urged the board to drop the mask requirement during the citizen comments portion of Monday’s meeting. Several themes were repeated: masks don’t work, wearing masks is unhealthy, the district doesn’t have the authority to mandate masks, mask-wearing should be up to parents, and mask requirements infringe upon freedom.
Board member Jamie Farough made the motion to “strongly encourage” mask wearing instead of requiring it. Supporting her were board members Kimberly McGee and Jon White. Board Chairman Larry Tomlinson and member Carrie Pfeiffer, Linda Armistead and Bill Robinson voted to keep the mandate.
Farough said that without a countywide mandate and with changing CDC mask guidelines, it is becoming to hard to effectively enforce the requirement in schools. In addition, she said, teachers and staff have had the opportunity to get vaccinated, and with the temperatures rising, wearing masks on buses could be dangerous.
There was little discussion of Farough’s motion, with White only asking that if the motion passed that teachers be allowed to alter seating arrangements so those students still wearing masks are distanced from those not.
DemolitionThe board accepted a $791,000 bid to demolish Stoner Creek Elementary School and parts of West Wilson Middle School. The campuses were struck by a tornado on March 3, 2020 and have been unoccupied since while the district and its insurance company negotiated a settlement.
Complete Demo Services of Carrollton, GA, won the contract, which requires the Stoner Creek work to be done by July 15 and West Wilson by Aug. 30.
The district plans to return students to the Stoner Creek campus for the 2021-22 school year using the existing gym, which escaped major damage from the tornado, and portable classrooms. However, the district has learned that the portable buildings may not be ready in time.
Wright said the company, Vanguard, the district plans to contract for the buildings, cannot guarantee delivery of all buildings by the July 15 date she had given the board at a previous meeting. Previously, she had said that Vanguard could deliver 20 buildings, each of which has two classsrooms and bathrooms, to the Stoner Creek campus by mid-July.
Board attorney Mike Jennings, who is helping negotiate the contract with Vanguard, said the company told him it could build the buildings in the given time frame, but not necessarily deliver and set them up.
Wright said the district now plans to use a relatively undamaged wing of West Wilson Middle if not all of the portable buildings are in place by the start of school in August. The wing has about 28 classrooms, which is more than half of the 40 classrooms the district is planning on providing Stoner Creek.
The board also voted to seek bids on a new Stoner Creek school with a capacity of 1,000 students, several hundred more than its current capacity.
Luttrell contractThe board also gave preliminary approval to a contract for Jeff Luttrell, who is set to become the next director of schools.
