The Wilson County Schools ethics committee will meet 6 p.m. today at the district’s headquarters to determine the procedures for a hearing on two complaints against board member Wayne McNeese.
On Monday, the district’s full board approved hiring Memphis law firm Jackson Shields Yeiser and Holt to give the ethics committee guidance. That became necessary when board attorney Mike Jennings was mentioned in the second complaint and might be called as a witness. Because of that, he recused himself from advising the committee.
McNeese has been accused of sexual harassment in the two complaints. In the first, board secretary Sherrie Hyder says McNeese asked for a “tongue kiss” during a conversation in May. McNeese said he made the comment in jest. In the second, former board secretary Kelie Ford says McNeese, in reply to her question about his hotel room preferences for an upcoming conference, said, “I don’t care what bed I have as long as I’m sharing a bed with you.” McNeese denies making the comment, which Ford says happened on April 28, 2016.
McNeese has said the complaints are politically motivated and part of an attempt to get him off the board because he is the board member who is most aggressive in questioning the district administration’s spending.
