Elementary school children in Wilson County Schools are now required to wear face coverings as the district battles a surge in COVID-19 cases and quarantines that has two high schools on remote learning and several other schools on the cusp.
“To maintain and remain on a traditional schedule in grades K-5, we have to require face coverings,” WCS Director Donna Wright told the school board during Monday’s special called meeting. “It’s three weeks until the next holiday break. I’m praying we can get there.”
The board voted unanimously to accept Wright’s recommendation to mandate face coverings. It went into effect Wednesday.
The district is providing masks to students who arrive at school without them, although masks are supposed to be worn on buses. Face shields are being provided to students who prefer them over masks. Students are being given “breathing breaks” and are allowed to take the coverings off in situations where social distancing can be practiced. Students with a medical reason not to wear masks are exempted. The policy will be revisited at the Jan. 11 board meeting.
Wright told the board that cases in the county as a whole and the school district are spiking. On Monday, 145 staff members were absent. At the Nov. 2 board meeting, it was reported that the district had recorded about 300 COVID-19 cases among students and staff. As of Monday, less than a month later, the district reported 628 cases.
In her report to the board, Wright wrote: “As I have said repeatedly, the last thing we want to do is to move the district to a remote setting, particularly for out youngest students. ... If face coverings do not curtail or slow exposure at the elementary level, I will be proposing a return to the hybrid model for grades K-5 in order to reduce cohort numbers in individual classrooms.”
Several board members said they had heard from members of the public prior to the meeting, with many understanding that the mask mandate is necessary for K-5 students to be able to go to school five days a week.
“Most will accept the masks to stay in the traditional model,” Zone 7 board member Jamie Farough said.
Zone 3 board member Jon White pointed out that the district was following guidance from the Tennessee Department of Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in requiring face coverings. He also asked Wright if there was a policy in place to grant exemptions to the mandate. She said a procedure will be developed, and that in the meantime parents can send a note to their principal saying their child “cannot be compliant.”
Board Chairman Larry Tomlinson, who represents Zone 2, asked Wright what the district is going to do with those who simply refuse to wear a covering.
“That’s going to happen,” Wright acknowledged. “I’ve been warned.”
She didn’t have a answer to Tomlinson’s question. She did say that other districts are making children who refuse to wear mask go to remote learning, but she added that she wasn’t prepared to make that recommendation now. She said she would have an answer at the Jan. 11 meeting.
And, at the request of White, the district will allow elementary school parents to explore moving their children to remote learning if they find the face coverings mandate unacceptable. Enrollment in virtual learning for next semester closed at the end of October, but White said the mask mandate is a change in circumstances and thus parents should be allowed to change their minds. Wright agreed to the suggestion.
Some have questioned whether the board has the authority to issue the mandate, as one of Gov. Bill Lee’s executive orders prohibits a mask mandate on those younger that 12. However, that order applied to mandates by county mayors. School districts are covered by a different executive order.
“Governor Lee issued Executive Order 55 on July 31, 2020, to allow local education agencies to implement a policy requiring the use of face coverings by students and staff, regardless of age, with appropriate exemptions for medical or religious reasons,” WCS spokesman Bart Barker said in an email Wednesday. “Additionally, requiring the use of face coverings by students is recommended by the Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee Department of Education as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Regarding the high schools, Wilson Central went to remote learning on Tuesday, joining Mt. Juliet High, which went remote Monday. Both schools are scheduled to return to the hybrid model on Dec. 14.
