Wilson County Schools is facing an influx of students in the next few years that will likely force the district to build new schools even as it faces capital needs at existing campuses that total well over $100 million.
At the past two WCS board work sessions, Jason Morris of KBJM Architects in Mt. Juliet has walked members through the district’s current inventory of buildings and what is needed. Monday, he also talked about what’s coming in terms of growth in the county.
While Morris acknowledged that for the most part the district has done a good job maintaining its property, there are needs. And on top of those needs are the thousands of new housing units approved or proposed in Wilson County.
According to figures Morris compiled from the Mt. Juliet, Lebanon and Wilson County planning agencies, more that 12,000 housing units have been approved or are proposed. That breaks down to 3,800 in Mt. Julilet, 6,000 in Lebanon, and 2,400 in the county but outside the cities.
Much of the anticipated growth is in the west half of the county, where the five WCS schools that are the closest to being over capacity are. They are Gladeville Elementary, Stoner Creek Elementary, West Elementary, West Wilson Middle and Lebanon High School.
Beginning now, Morris said, the board should start looking at where it will need to build its next elementary and middle schools, with a new high school probably 8 or so years down the road. Based on where the growth is occurring, the new schools would need to be TN 109, U.S. 70 vicinity. The new high school would likely be south of Interstate 40 and west of I-840.
In the meantime, only the newest of the district’s schools don’t need significant capital outlays. Morris and the board will meet again to prioritize the capital needs. Here is the list of campuses, the major items and the total need:
Carroll-Oakland — total need $2.2 million.
Elzie D. Patton — $5.5 million for a new gym; total $8.6 million.
Gladeville Elementary — $1.5 million
Lakeview — $6 million for a kitchen/dining expansion; total $15.3 million.
Mt. Juliet Elementary — $2.8 million for HVAC upgrades; total $4.9 million.
Rutland — $2.8 million for HVAC; total $6.6 million.
Southside — $4.4 million for HVAC; total $5.3 million.
Springdale — nothing.
Tuckers Crossroads — $3.3 million for HVAC; total $4.7 million.
W.A. Wright — $6 million for new gym, stage, 3-4 classrooms; total $9.3 million.
Watertown Elementary — total $2.2 million.
West — $2.2 million for HVAC; total $3.9 million.
Gladeville Middle — nothing.
Mt. Juliet Middle — total $5.5 million.
Watertown Middle — $17.3 million for extensive renovation, including a new theater and new classrooms. Morris said it was the second oldest building in the system and it would cost $27 million to bring it up to the standards of the district’s other middle schools. It’s possible it would be cheaper to build a new school, Morris said.
Green Hill High — nothing.
Lebanon High — less than $1 million.
Mt. Juliet High — $3.7 for HVAC; total $7.7 million.
Watertown High — $8.2 million for HVAC in what is called a “critical” need; total $17 million.
Morris said the list of needed expenditures was compiled through principal surveys, interviews with maintenance and security staff, and with input from Director Donna Wright and other central office staff.
