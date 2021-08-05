Wilson County Schools students are back in class today, with record enrollment, unfilled teacher positions, and without masks, even as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to drive an increase in cases.
WCS Director Jeff Luttrell announced during Monday’s board meeting that mask wearing, by teachers and staff as well as students, would be optional. However, he recommended recessing the meeting, rather than adjourning it, in case the board needs to revisit the mask policy as COVID-19 surges locally.
“Last board meeting this board voted on a recommendation from me to have masks optional ...,” he said. “At this point that’s where we’re still at. I want people to know what we’re going to do. We’ve said masks are optional and when we start school Thursday we’re going to encourage social distancing as much as possible.”
Lutrell added that the COVID cleaning protocols for both buildings and school buses will continue this year, and the district has plenty of supplies.
Multiple residents spoke at the beginning of the meeting, most opposed to a mask mandate. The board’s meeting room was full and the overflow crowd, the vast majority of which was against a mandate, watched the meeting from other rooms in the Administrative & Training Complex. Arguments against a mask mandate drew applause, while those arguing in favor were met with silence.
According to the latest data from the state, as of Tuesday, Wilson County has seen an average of 40 new cases a day for the past two weeks. That compares with an average of 11 new cases a day the previous two weeks. Over the last seven days, the positive test rate was 16.7%. In mid June, the positivity rate got as low as 1%. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that as of Wednesday, 50.7% of county residents 12 and older have gotten one vaccine dose, and 45.1% are fully vaccinated.
Although the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics are recommending students, teachers and staff wear masks, the state is leaving that decision up to local districts.
However, House Speaker Cameron Sexton on Monday warned districts against mandating masks or going to remote learning, saying such a move would be met by legislation to move taxpayer money from public schools to private schools. On Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said he trusted local school boards to make those decisions. To date, only Shelby County Schools has issued a mandate.
Luttrell also told the board that the district is seeing a large jump in enrollment, with current figures standing at 19,504, 2,072 more than the number of students enrolled at the end of the last school year. While cautioning that enrollment won’t stabilize until after Labor Day, Luttrell said the district is having to hire more teachers because of the growth.
“We’re starting to experience a shortage of teachers,” he said. “We have some positions that will not be filled.”
He also said he has formed committees to set the next school calendar and to address issues in the transportation department, which will begin the school year with a shortage of drivers.
