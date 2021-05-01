Wilson County’s public high school students will return to 4x4 block scheduling next year, a popular alternative that was dropped this school year to save money.
Wilson County Schools Director Donna Wright made the announcement during Thursday’s board meeting and work session.
“We will be returning to a 4x4 block schedule with existing staff,” Wright said, adding that because there were no budgetary implications, the board would not have to vote on the change.
The outgoing director, who retires on June 30, said the decision was made at a meeting of high school principals and central office administrators Wednesday that got “heated” at times.
“We had lost our way on it,” Wright said. “You’ve got to engage the kids. You can’t let them sit.”
Under block scheduling, students have just four classes a day, but they last 90 minutes. This allows from more concentrated instruction as well as an additional class compared with the traditional seven-period schedule.
A year ago, the district was faced with a budget shortfall and would have had to hire an additional 40 teachers to remain in a 4x4 block schedule at a cost of $2.5 million. The board agreed to go to a traditional schedule, which saved the $2.5 million.
Board members Kimberly McGee, Jamie Farough and Carrie Pfeiffer thanked Wright for the move. Board member Jon White did, too, but he also asked whether in light of Wright’s remarks that the 4x4 scheduling had “gotten off course or fallen off the rails” the district has “put some guardrails in place.”
Wright said yes, and referred to a set of unspecified “nonnegotiables” that have been agreed upon.
Board Chairman Larry Tomlinson said to Wright, “I want to make sure we’re able to go to block scheduling with out compromising something else. I take you at your word that you’re doing that.”
Portable classrooms
During a short official meeting before the work session, the board voted to approve a contract with Vanguard to provide 20 portable classroom buildings for Stoner Creek Elementary School. The buildings, each of which will have two classrooms and restrooms, will allow Stoner Creek students back on their campus while much of the tornado-damaged existing structure is torn down and rebuilt.
The lease, including delivery, will cost the district just under $2 million. That does not include the cost of the site preparation and infrastructure that will have to be done. Wright said the district hopes to have the buildings in place by mid-July, and Vanguard knows that.
During the work session, the board also heard a presentation on rebuilding Stoner Creek. It will vote on which of three options to put out for bid during its Monday meeting.
Jason Morris, with KBJM Architects, said the first option basically rebuilds the school to its current capacity of 645 students. The two other options increase the school’s capacity to either 835 or 1,000 students.
Morris said he hopes to bid the project in August with construction starting in September.
Bids for the demolition of Stoner Creek, and
the nearby West Wilson Middle School, which was damaged by the same March 3, 2020 tornado, will be opened Monday, Morris said.
High school rankings
Wright told the board that the annual U.S. News and World Report high school rankings have come out. Out of 24,000 high schools in the country and the 354 in Tennessee that made the rankings, Mt. Juliet High was No. 2,066 in the nation and No. 30 in the state. Wilson Central was No. 3,806 and No. 53, while Lebanon High was No. 5,984 and No. 85 and Watertown was No. 7, 778 and No. 118.
